MICHAEL ANTHONY, WARREN DEMARTINI And BRAD GILLIS To Celebrate Music of VAN HALEN, RATT And NIGHT RANGER At November 2026 'Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp'

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp returns to the Sunset Strip November 12-15, 2026, in Hollywood, California, with Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN),Warren DeMartini (RATT),Brad Gillis (NIGHT RANGER) and Kenny Aronoff (Sammy Hagar) headlining four unforgettable days of music, mentorship and live performances.

This immersive experience gives musicians the opportunity to rehearse, perform, and learn alongside some of rock's most iconic artists while celebrating the 40th anniversary of VAN HALEN's "5150" and RATT's "Dancing Undercover" albums (along with their other hits),the music of NIGHT RANGER and more 1980s rock.

Participants will spend four days rehearsing in bands, attending intimate masterclasses and question-and-answer sessions, jamming with the featured artists, and receiving hands-on guidance from an all-star roster of rock star counselors.

Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is open to all musicians and vocalists of all ages and skill levels, the experience culminates with two live performances at Hollywood's most iconic rock venues — the Whisky A Go Go and the Viper Room — where campers will perform before a live audience on the same stages that launched generations of rock legends.

"Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp is about much more than learning songs," said David Fishof, founder of Rock Camp. "It's about sharing the stage with your heroes, making lifelong friendships, and experiencing the thrill of performing at legendary venues. It's an experience you'll remember forever."

Campers will perform classic songs from VAN HALEN, RATT, NIGHT RANGER and more 1980s rock, including favorites such as "Panama", "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", "Best Of Both Worlds", "Round And Round", "Lay It Down", "Sister Christian" and many more. Prior to camp, every participant completes a musical evaluation to ensure they're placed in a band with players of similar ability, creating an exciting and rewarding experience for musicians of all skill levels.

Each camper band is mentored by a top touring musician, including Vic Johnson (Sammy Hagar),Pete Thorn (SATCHVAI),Tony Franklin (THE FIRM),Valerie Franco ("Spinal Tap II"),Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH),Monte Pittman (Madonna) and more.

Britt Lightning, VIXEN guitarist and Rock Camp musical director, said: "Rock Camp is where musicians stop dreaming about playing with their heroes and actually do it. Watching campers grow in confidence over just four days — and then take the stage at legendary venues — is one of the most rewarding experiences I've ever been a part of."

Limited spots are available. Register now at www.rockcamp.com.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp gives music fans and aspiring musicians the opportunity to live out their dreams by performing, rehearsing, recording, and learning alongside legendary artists. Alumni include executives, entrepreneurs, hobbyists, and professional musicians who have participated in camps featuring some of the most iconic names in rock history.

Over the years, Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp has attracted an extraordinarily diverse and accomplished community. Past campers have included coach John Benton (of the Seattle Seahawks),a former lieutenant governor of Kentucky, as well as college professors, doctors, lawyers, engineers, and tech innovators. Among them is Ed Oates, co-founder of Oracle, underscoring the camp's appeal to elite thinkers and creators far beyond the music world.

Equally notable is the camp's commitment to inclusion. Today, over 40% of Rock Camp participants are women, many of whom are exceptionally accomplished musicians. In an industry long dominated by men, Rock Camp has quietly become a place where women thrive creatively, collaborate fearlessly, and take the stage alongside the legends they admire. The camps also offer "Women's Only", and "Songwriting" camps too.

Beyond the campers, Rock Camp has been equally meaningful for the artists themselves. The late Jeff Beck called the camp "the best way to give back" after everything music had given him. Roger Daltrey says in the documentary "Rock Camp" that the experience reminds him of what it felt like when he was just starting out. KISS's Gene Simmons has said he wishes Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp existed when he was coming up so young artists could learn directly from the legends.

The Rock Camp story has resonated deeply in popular culture, with appearances and coverage spanning "The Simpsons", "Billions", "Saturday Night Live", "The Today Show" and "Pawn Stars".

The documentary "Rock Camp" is currently available for free on Amazon, YouTube and all major streaming platforms.

The "Rock Camp" podcast continues to spotlight unforgettable stories from artists and campers alike.

"For 30 years, Rock Camp has been about one thing — changing lives through music," says Fishof. "We've watched people rediscover their passion, gain confidence, and fulfill dreams they never thought possible. And we've seen the artists experience the same joy by giving back. Fishof adds: "What's always amazed me is the caliber of people who walk through our doors, we've had government leaders, professors, doctors, tech pioneers — and an incredible number of women musicians who absolutely crush it. Rock Camp proves that music isn't about age, gender, or profession. It's about passion."

As Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp celebrates its 30th year, the mission remains the same: no competition, no judgment — just music, connection and the experience of a lifetime.

Graphic courtesy of Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp