MICHAEL KISKE: 'We Already Have 90%' Of Next HELLOWEEN Album 'Done'

In a new interview with Brazil's Rock Mania, HELLOWEEN singer Michael Kiske reflected on the making of the band's latest album, "Giants & Monsters", which arrived in August 2025 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). Asked if the follow-up to 2021's "Helloween" was "an enjoyable album to write and record", Kiske said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[It was] easy. It was much easier than the one before, which I explain, because we've been [back] together now for a number of years, the insecurities are not there anymore that you have in the beginning. So I think the latest record was more organic somehow. And we had way too many songs. It was not so easy to decide what goes on the record. And we already have, I would say, like, 90% at least already done for the new record. It's not gonna be long. Which shows how creative the band is and how productive [we are].

"I'm the kind of person, when I finish something, even with my solo records, whatever it is, when it's done, I usually don't listen to it anymore," Michael explained. "So I was just checking the mixes when we did the 'Helloween' record, the first new one, and 'Giants & Monsters', I was listening to it when we did the mix, just to check the mix and whatever, which I would have done different anyway. But then I didn't listen to it again. And I have actually now, when we were doing the festival things, in the plane, I listened to both records, and I had a real fresh impression, and I really liked it.

"I think it's perfect when you haven't been listening to it more than once, like a while ago, or two years ago, or three years ago with the first one," Kiske added. "It's almost like a fan would listen to it because you haven't been listening to it. And I was excited. It's relevant. It's not just copying what we've done in the past. It has a new vibe, and it has an interesting energy and creativity. I mean, I like them both, but I think the second one is a bit more organic. I think it's not that overloaded, like the first one we did."

"Giants & Monsters" was mixed at the legendary Wisseloord Studios (IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, DEF LEPPARD) in Hilversum, Netherlands.

"Helloween" was the first HELLOWEEN album to feature the band's expanded lineup, consisting of returning members, Kiske and guitarist/vocalist Kai Hansen, along with singer Andi Deris, guitarists Michael Weikath and Sascha Gerstner, bassist Markus Grosskopf and drummer Daniel Löble.

Upon its release in June 2021, "Helloween" landed in the Top 10 in more than 10 countries, including Germany, Spain, Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Austria.

HELLOWEEN released a live album, "Live At Budokan", on December 13, 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM). The effort immortalized HELLOWEEN's September 16, 2023 performance at Tokyo's legendary Nippon Budokan.

HELLOWEEN is:

Michael Kiske - vocals

Andi Deris - vocals

Kai Hansen - guitars, vocals

Michael Weikath - guitars

Sascha Gerstner - guitars

Markus Grosskopf - bass

Daniel Löble - drums