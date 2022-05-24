MICHAEL SCHENKER Has No Plans To Write Autobiography

In a new interview with Robert Cavuoto of Myglobalmind, legendary German guitarist Michael Schenker was asked if he would ever consider writing an autobiography. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think so because I don't believe in books because you can easily cheat writing. So I don't really even want to be putting myself on the spot being maybe judged as, 'Ah, who knows what really happened?' So I don't really care, because people don't believe you no matter what you say.

"Anybody can write a book and [tell] completely a different story than what they have lived," he explained. "I think it's just entertainment and it's basically not facts; it's all fantasy. And people who write books, they know the consumer likes fascinating stories, so people who write books, they're making stories up and making them much bigger than they were. They're just using an incident maybe as a motor to start from and then maybe they turn it into… it becomes science fiction — like the books about UFOs and stuff like that; people don't really know what's happening out there but they just make up things. But it could well be what people are making up.

"I heard a story that [the four original members of] KISS were writing books — each one of them was writing a book but they all wrote differently about certain events.

"If you love to be fooled with a story of imagination that is not true, it's up to you," Schenker added. "But for me, it's more important to let the music do the talking. And that is facts, and that's who I am. And there nothing can be really… It's not left up to people's imagination; it is what it is."

Michael Schenker first appeared on SCORPIONS' 1972 album "Lonesome Crow", earned acclaim in the 1970s on classic UFO albums such as "Phenomenon" and "Lights Out" before rejoining SCORPIONS for 1979's "Lovedrive". He departed soon thereafter to launch MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP. And while his sometimes-erratic behavior have derailed parts of his career, Schenker remains one of hard rock and metal's most influential axemen.

"Universal", the new studio album from Schenker's MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, will be released on May 27 via Atomic Fire Records.