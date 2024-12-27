MICHAEL SCHENKER: 'My Passion Is Music And Self-Expression'

In a recent interview with Made In Metal, legendary German guitarist Michael Schenker reflected on his decision to leave UFO after recording five albums with the band between 1974 and 1978. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[After 1977's 'Lights Out'], at that moment, because it became a hit, I felt the pressure that now everything had to be — I wasn't free anymore. I felt like we are gonna be whipped, making money for management, et cetera, until we are dead. And so I didn't like the feeling of being in a spotlight and having to do things. I like to have fun doing things, not having to do things. Music, for me, is fun, not having to do it. And so therefore I actually sold everything and I was done with it. I did not want to be part of the rat race and staying in a race of who is gonna be the most famous. I was not interested in that. For me, my passion is music and self-expression. So, after two months, [then-UFO bassist] Pete Way, he persuaded me to come back, and I did. And I did 'Obsession', and then finally after 'Stranger In The Night', I went my own way and to fulfill my own vision."

Regarding why he decided to return to UFO to record the 1995 album "Walk On Water", Michael said: "Phil [Mogg, UFO singer] came over to America with his manager and he begged me, 'Michael, please, please. UFO is completely destroyed. Can you help me to rebuild UFO?' And I said, 'Okay. Three conditions. One is I get half of the name. Number two is we do it with all six original members, including [producer] Ron Nevison. And number three is that we sell the records on the road. And that was it. He agreed to it. And we did a fantastic album… [Later on] Phil broke the agreement and he didn't want to stay with the conditions, so I didn't think that was fair, so we kind of departed for a while."

Asked how his relationship with the other UFO members is now, Michael said: "Well, there's only Andy [Parker, drums] and Phil left. So I have no contact to Andy. But Phil I see once in a while because he lives in the next village to mine. And that's it. We wave at each other. That's about it."

Schenker previously talked about his 1993 return to UFO in a February 2021 interview with Eonmusic. Explaining how the reunion came about, Michael said: "Phil Mogg came to Los Angeles in '93, begging me to refuel UFO because he completely had destroyed it. I said, 'I have a few conditions. One is, you have to give me 50 percent of the UFO name so you don't destroy it again, especially if I put my energy into it."

The onetime SCORPIONS man went on to say that initially, things were great within the camp, and that he noticed a change in the formerly dejected Mogg almost immediately. "I tell you, when I saw Phil the next time when we started recording, he looked like an one hundred and eighty degree different person," Schenker said. "He was happy, healthy. He was unbelievably fit."

But it was a harmony that wasn't to last. "'Walk On Water' was a blessing after 17 years," Michael said. "It was such a beautiful record that famously carried on from 'Strangers In The Night' [1979]. And then, of course, we went on the road, and then Phil lost it, and wanted control again and destroyed everything."

Despite going on to record two further albums with the band — 2000's "Covenant" and 2002's "Sharks", Michael said that it was further lineup changes (the ousting of both Parker and Raymond) which ultimately destroyed the band.

"I always said to him, 'Never do a reunion with UFO unless it's the original setup, including the producer,'" Michael said. "Because if you take one piece out, the chemistry is finished."

Bringing in producer Mike Varney for "Sharks" in place of Ron Nevison, the man behind their greatest '70s triumphs, for Michael, the end was nigh. "I said to Phil, 'Don't do this. It will backfire. It will not succeed.' And it did not. The natural flow of the chemistry was destroyed, and basically, we were just limping towards the end."

Despite this, Michael made one final gesture of good will toward Mogg. "I'd had enough of UFO at that point, and in 2002, Phil Mogg asked me, 'Michael, I need the name UFO back.' I said to Phil, 'You know what? God bless you. I'll give you the name back for free. Enjoy your life.' And then that was it. That was the end of it."

Schenker recently announced a spring 2025 European tour in support of his "My Years With UFO" album celebrating the 50th anniversary of Michael's years with UFO. Joining him on the trek will be former SKID ROW frontman Erik Grönwall, who is the featured singer on the "Mother Mary" song on "My Years With UFO", which also includes a guest appearance by GUNS N' ROSES' Slash on guitar.

In an interview with Noise11's Paul Cashmere, Schenker revealed that he is already working on a new MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP album called "Don't Sell Your Soul" which will feature Grönwall "singing most of the songs," along with vocal contributions from Robin McAuley and Michael Voss.

Produced by Schenker and Voss, "My Years With UFO" marks the 50th anniversary of Schenker's era with UFO, spanning from 1972 to 1978. The "German Wunderkind" was asked to join UFO at just 17 years old. Touring the globe as a teenager, Schenker became a driving force behind some of UFO's most loved tracks, such as "Doctor Doctor", "Rock Bottom" and "Only You Can Rock Me".

Although Michael Schenker's era with UFO spanned only six years, his influence as a young songwriter and exceptional guitarist had already left a lasting mark on rock. During these meteoric years, the UFO albums "Phenomenon", "Force It", "No Heavy Petting", "Lights Out", "Obsession" and the seminal live album "Strangers In The Night" were recorded, each contributing significantly to the genre. "Strangers In The Night" particularly stands out as one of the most influential live rock albums of all time and is still regarded as a cornerstone in any rock enthusiast's collection.

In this celebratory album, Michael Schenker presents 11 of UFO's greatest hits from this magical era with an impressive lineup of guest stars. Joining Schenker on this journey are Derek Sherinian on keyboards, Brian Tichy on drums, and Barry Sparks on bass.

The stellar roster of guest artists includes Axl Rose (GUNS N' ROSES),Slash (GUNS N' ROSES),Kai Hansen (HELLOWEEN),Roger Glover (DEEP PURPLE),Joey Tempest (EUROPE),Biff Byford (SAXON),Jeff Scott Soto (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, JOURNEY),John Norum (EUROPE),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER),Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE),Joe Lynn Turner (RAINBOW),Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE, CACTUS),Adrian Vandenberg (WHITESNAKE),Michael Voss, Stephen Pearcy (RATT) and Erik Grönwall (SKID ROW).

Photo credit: Tallee Savage