MICK MARS On His Battle With Degenerative Disease Ankylosing Spondylitis: 'I'm Almost A Solid Bone Now'

In a new interview with Jonathan Clarke, host of "Out Of The Box" on Q104.3, New York's classic rock station, MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist Mick Mars spoke about his ongoing battle with degenerative disease ankylosing spondylitis (AS). Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the spine joints and ligaments and can lead to stiffness over time, according to the National Institute Of Arthritis And Musculoskeletal And Skin Diseases.

"I'm fine," Mick said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "My AS is what it is. There's nothing I could do about that. The hard stuff, like flying here and doing this — that crap is a little difficult for me to do nowadays 'cause I'm almost a solid bone now. It got a little rough, but that doesn't mean I'm not gonna do a lot of music. As long as my brain and my hands and legs work, I'm never stopping."

Asked about the chances of him doing some limited live performances in support of his upcoming debut solo album, "The Other Side of Mars", Mars said: "I would say if there was one-offs or a residency for a couple of nights or whatever, I could do that. But it's the flying around. And then you get, like, let's say Japan. And it's like a 12-hour flight or something. And it's just, like… I mean, getting older with this crap. I'm not 30 anymore; I'm 72 years old."

This past April, Mars filed a lawsuit against MÖTLEY CRÜE, alleging his longtime bandmates were trying to kick him out of the group and reduce his ownership stakes because of his illness.

Mars told the band last year he would be unable to tour because of his disease. The guitarist "just could no longer physically handle the rigors of the road," according to his lawsuit. But he said he would be able to perform with them in a "residency situation" and record with the band.

In response to Mick's decision to retire from the road, the lawsuit claimed, MÖTLEY CRÜE announced that Mars was "retiring" from the band and would be replaced by former ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON guitarist John 5. Mars claimed he had no intention of retiring from the group, and accused CRÜE bassist and main songwriter Nikki Sixx of gaslighting Mars by alleging the guitarist had "some sort of cognitive dysfunction."

"The Other Side Of Mars" will be released on February 23, 2024. The effort will be made available via Mick's own label 1313, LLC, in partnership with MRI.

Birmingham, Alabama rocker Jacob Bunton collaborated extensively with Mars on "The Other Side Of Mars".

Bunton had previously worked with former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Steven Adler and CINDERELLA frontman Tom Keifer, and has songwriting credits with Mariah Carey, Steven Tyler and Smokey Robinson, among others.

Bunton sings lead on all but two of the 12 songs on "The Other Side Of Mars".

Other guests on the LP include WINGER/ALICE COOPER keyboardist Paul Taylor, KORN drummer Ray Luzier, and Brion Gamboa, who handled lead vocals on the songs "Undone" and "Killing Breed".

Bunton previously fronted the Alabama bands MARS ELECTRIC and LYNAM.