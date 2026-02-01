MIKE PORTNOY Says Comparisons To MIKE MANGINI 'Aren't Fair': 'Technically, He Does Things That I Can't Do'

In a new interview with Ibagenscast, DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy was asked how he feels about the material the band wrote and recorded with Mike Mangini, who replaced Portnoy in DREAM THEATER for a 13-year period before Portnoy rejoined DREAM THEATER in October 2023. Portnoy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, all those 13 years, I would always check in. If DREAM THEATER put out a new album, I would always listen to it at least once just to check in and see what they were up to. Obviously the very first album without me, I was incredibly curious to hear that because up until then there had never existed a DREAM THEATER without me. So when that first album came out, I was very, very curious at that point. And all the following albums I would listen to at least once, just to see where they were at. But it wasn't until I rejoined the band and needed to start constructing the setlist and picking songs from that era and getting familiar with those songs, it wasn't till recently, the last couple years, that I really dived into the albums, and now I can appreciate them with a different perspective.

"It was hard for me when I was outside the band," Portnoy admitted. "It was really difficult for me. It's like going through a divorce and then seeing your wife with a new husband. That's a typical analogy to give, but it really is true. It was hard for me. It hurt, [seeing] my band with somebody else. So, all those years I kind of just kept it at arm's length, but now coming back, I could have a different perspective on it 'cause I'm back in the band. And I want to know that era. I want to get to know it, like the fans know it, and I wanna be able to respect it because I know there's a lot of fans that really enjoy those eras.

"Obviously Mike Mangini is an unbelievable drummer. Technically, he does things that, I'll be the first to admit, I can't do. And I see people comparing us all the time. It's apples and oranges. We maybe both have played drums for DREAM THEATER, but I think we're very different styles. He's very, very methodical, very technical. I'm more loosey goosey and flying off the seat of the handle. So I think in that respect we're different styles and I think the comparisons aren't fair. And people say, 'Well, Mike Portnoy can never do this and never do that.' Yeah, you're right. I probably couldn't play half of those things. And you know what? I don't care. I'm fine with that. I am who I am, like Popeye once said [laughs], and I'm fine with who I am. I know who I am and what I do, and what I bring to the band is more than just drums. And that's all that matters to me. But in answer to your question, Mangini is obviously a phenomenal drummer, and he did a great, great job all those years while the band was without me. And I have a lot of respect for that."

A year ago, Portnoy was asked by The Metal Voice how he felt about performing the song "Barstool Warrior" during DREAM THEATER's 40th-anniversary tour even though the track was originally written and recorded with Mangini. Portnoy said: "Well, it was important to me for that to be included, believe it or not. I'm the one that writes the setlist, and these guys gave me full-on freedom when it came to the Mangini-era material. I knew it had to be represented. You can't just brush away five albums from these guys' career because I'm back; it would have been pretty selfish and disrespectful. So, yeah, to me, it wasn't even considered to not be playing that material. And like I said, they gave me the freedom to pick and choose songs that I could relate to and be comfortable with. And, yeah, I think if you didn't know any differently when you come see the live show, it sits right in the middle of the set very comfortably with everything else that is part of my catalog. But I'm used to playing other drummers' material… I don't think [IRON MAIDEN singer] Bruce [Dickinson] ever does Blaze [Bayley-era MAIDEN] tunes, or very rarely. And I know [JUDAS PRIEST's] Rob Halford doesn't do Ripper [-era PRIEST] tunes. And I know David Lee Roth won't do Sammy Hagar[-era VAN HALEN] tunes. So, yeah, not all bands are as open to it."

Asked what he thinks are the main differences between his drumming style and that of Mangini, Portnoy told The Metal Voice: "He is very methodical. He's very conscious of what all four limbs are doing and the way he utilizes his independence. I'm not that kind of a drummer. I've never been a guy that sits there and studies technique and the correct way to hold a stick, and all that kind of stuff. I go on feel, and to me, I try to make difficult music sound easy. I think he has the tendency to make something that could be easy sound difficult. And I'm not trying to insult him; I'm just merely observing the difference in styles. And he's the type that I think would play the same part exactly the same as it is on the album and do it consistently every night. I'm just not that kind of a drummer. I like to fly off the seat of my pants and be in the moment and do different things, just depending on how things are feeling."

The progressive metal legends played their first concert with Portnoy in 14 years on October 20, 2024 at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom. The drummer, who co-founded DREAM THEATER, played on 10 of the band's albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010. Portnoy returned to DREAM THEATER after being replaced by Mangini, who played with DREAM THEATER across five studio albums and accompanying world tours.

DREAM THEATER's latest album, "Parasomnia", came out in February 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP was produced by DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returned once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

"Parasomnia" is an eight-song, 71-minute set which was recorded at DREAM THEATER's DTHQ studio on Long Island, New York. It is the follow-up to 2021's "A View From The Top Of The World", which debuted at in the top 10 of Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock Albums and Independent Albums charts. Six songs on "Parasomnia" are over seven minutes and the closing epic "The Shadow Man Incident" clocks in at nearly 20 minutes.

Portnoy, Petrucci and bassist John Myung started DREAM THEATER as MAJESTY in 1985, after meeting at the Berklee College Of Music in Boston. Singer James LaBrie came on board in 1991, while keyboardist Jordan Rudess joined in 1999.

Prior to Portnoy's return to DREAM THEATER, the drummer and Petrucci worked together on the latter's 2020 solo album, "Terminal Velocity", and toured together. Portnoy and Petrucci also joined Rudess and bassist Tony Levin for a third studio album as LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT in 2021.

Mike Portnoy photo credit: Travis Shinn