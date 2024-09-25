MINISTRY To Release Deluxe Vinyl Editions Of Seminal Albums 'Twitch' And 'The Land Of Rape And Honey'

Two of MINISTRY's seminal albums are set for re-releases next month as part of Rhino's annual Rocktober campaign offering limited-edition vinyl by iconic Warner Music artists. On October 4, deluxe editions of 1986's "Twitch" and 1988's "The Land Of Rape And Honey" will be available at local record stores while supplies last. Below are full details on each special release.

"Twitch (Deluxe Edition)"

The deluxe edition of MINISTRY's "Twitch" highlights their early industrial sound with tracks like "Just Like You" and "Over The Shoulder". It includes remixes and extended versions such as "All Day Remix" and "Over The Shoulder (12" Version)". This edition offers a deeper dive into the band's innovative and brooding style. On 2LP black vinyl.

"The Land Of Rape And Honey (Deluxe Edition)"

Experience the raw power of MINISTRY's "The Land Of Rape And Honey" in deluxe edition. This definitive collection includes iconic tracks like "Stigmata" and the haunting title track, plus exclusive remixes and extended cuts. Dive into the intense energy and industrial ferocity of this genre-defining album. On 2LP black vinyl.

The news follows MINISTRY's whirlwind summer as a featured guest on the "Freaks On Parade" tour headlined by ROB ZOMBIE and ALICE COOPER. MINISTRY has one more concert date left for 2024, with an appearance at California's Aftershock festival on October 10.

MINISTRY's 16th studio album, "Hopiumforthemasses", is also out now via Nuclear Blast Records and streaming on all networks, featuring single "Goddamn White Trash", plus "Just Stop Oil", as well as "B.D.E." and "New Religion".

Joined by MINISTRY's current frontline of musicians — creator and mastermind Al Jourgensen, John Bechdel (keyboards),Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars),Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D'Amour (bass) — "Hopiumforthemasses" also has a slew of special guest contributors including GOGOL BORDELLO's Eugene Hutz, longtime collaborator and LARD companion Jello Biafra and CORROSION OF CONFORMITY frontman Pepper Keenan.

Born in 1981 in Chicago, MINISTRY has been the lifetime passion project of founder Al Jourgensen, considered to be the pioneer of industrial music. In its early days, MINISTRY was identifiable by its heavy synth-pop material in line with the new sounds and technology that were being developed in the 1980s. MINISTRY's output began with four 12-inch singles on Wax Trax! Records in 1981 before the first LP "With Sympathy" in 1983 via Arista Records. As time progressed however, so did MINISTRY, quickly developing a harsher, and more stylized sound that the band soon became infamous for on seminal albums "Twitch" (1986),"The Land Of Rape And Honey" (1988) and "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste" (1989). With the release of "Psalm 69: The Way To Succeed And The Way To Suck Eggs" (1992),MINISTRY hit an all-time high in the mainstream musical realm and received its first Grammy nomination. In total, MINISTRY has been nominated for a Grammy Award six times. Eight more albums would follow before an indefinite break in 2013, only to be unearthed again in 2018 with "AmeriKKKant", continuing to reflect Jourgensen's views on the frightening state of society and politics. The 2021 album "Moral Hygiene" marked a new creative era of Jourgensen and the band. MINISTRY's 16th studio album, "Hopiumforthemasses", was released March 1, 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Photo by Derick Smith