MISFITS Perform Entire 'Walk Among Us' Album At RIOT FEST 2022: Video, Photos

On Saturday, September 17, the original MISFITS headlined Riot Fest 2022 in Chicago, Illinois, performing their landmark first album "Walk Among Us" in full. The 1982 record, celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, is hailed by MISFITS fans — as well as by publications like Rolling Stone and Pitchfork, in recent years — as one of the greatest punk records of all time.

After the "Walk Among Us" portion of the set, the MISFITSplayed another 12 classics, including "Bullet", "Hybrid Moments", "Some Kinda Hate", "Halloween", "Last Caress", "Horror Business" and "We Are 138" as well as "Earth A.D." cuts like "Die, Die My Darling" and the title track.

The initial comeback performance by MISFITS, featuring singer/songwriter Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only with Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein on guitar, took place at the 2016 Riot Fest. The estranged bandmates played together for the first time since 1983 and were backed by former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade.

Since then, the original lineup of the MISFITS has reunited for scattered dates, with the most recent pre-Riot Fest 2022 one taking place in October 2021 at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento.

Prior to the Riot Fest concerts, Glenn, Jerry and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein last performed together on October 29, 1983.

Two years ago, Danzig told Rolling Stone magazine that he was happy with the way the MISFITS shows have been going. "Shit, we sold out Madison Square Garden," he said. "As a matter of fact, we oversold it. Back in the day, all the bigwig promoters and record label people were, like, 'A punk band will never headline Madison Square Garden.' And, of course, we're the first punk band to headline there. And not only did we sell it out, we oversold it. So a big fuck you to all those assholes, who are probably selling hotdogs on Sixth Avenue."

The original MISFITS band broke up in 1983, and Only brought forth a new version of the MISFITS in 1995. Various members have come and gone, but Only, along with BLACK FLAG's Dez Cadena, has kept some form of the MISFITS in the recording studio and on the road for most of the last two and half decades.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Only said about working with Danzig again: "Glenn is Glenn. We dealt with Glenn in the beginning and it's the same dealing with Glenn now. It doesn't change. It's just a different perspective. If we let Glenn be Glenn and do what we're supposed to do, it's gonna work. You don't argue with each other. I think we're over that. I think we're old enough now."

Asked what it was like keeping the MISFITS going for 20 years without Glenn, Only said: "There was always that hole. When Glenn split, there was always that feeling we were missing a component of what makes us what we are. And I'm sure the same goes on for him. In the other bands he was in, he's changed people left and right. When we play together, it's just us."

End Day Two of Riot Fest with The Misfits Posted by Eric Hartman on Saturday, September 17, 2022

Misfits at Riot Fest in Chicago Posted by Garyth Shawn Thompson on Saturday, September 17, 2022