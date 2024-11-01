MOLOTOV SOLUTION Returns After 10-Year Hiatus With New Single

After more than a decade-long hiatus, MOLOTOV SOLUTION have returned to reclaim their place at the forefront of extreme music with the release of first new single since their seminal 2011 album "Insurrection". The track, titled "Devour The Children", out today, marks a powerful resurgence for the band whose politically charged sound has heavily influenced many of modern deathcore's biggest names. The track is accompanied by a terrifying music video, which perfectly matches the song's intensity and dark themes, and had a timely release on Halloween.

The band's resurgence couldn't be more timely, as the world faces growing political unrest, societal corruption, and deepening fractures. In this chaotic landscape, MOLOTOV SOLUTION's voice is as vital as ever. Their ferocious new single draws inspiration from Francisco Goya's infamous painting "Saturn Devouring His Son" and the revolutionary phrase "la révolution dévore ses enfants". The accompanying music video, which taps into supernatural horror, provides a chilling visual narrative that complements the song's themes and takes viewers on a nightmarish journey.

Speaking on their return, MOLOTOV SOLUTION share: "With the resurrection of MOLOTOV SOLUTION, we're excited to release 'Devour The Children', our first single since the 2011 album 'Insurrection'. Drawing inspiration from Goya's haunting painting 'Saturn Devouring His Son' and the revolutionary phrase 'la révolution dévore ses enfants,' this track explores the dark themes of sacrifice and betrayal in the relentless pursuit of power. It's a brutal reflection on how the ideals of change can consume those who dare to challenge the status quo. 'Devour The Children' brings our signature deathcore assault whilst also exploring new sonic elements, that we hope will resonate with new listeners and longtime fans alike."

"Insurrection" is widely regarded as one of the most influential deathcore releases of its time, shaping the genre for years to come. Sadly, the band went on indefinite hiatus after its release leaving a huge influence but a gaping hole in deathcore genre. Now, having reunited after more than a decade, MOLOTOV SOLUTION's music is needed now more than ever. Known for their unflinching approach to societal corruption, power struggles, and oppression, the band has always been a unflinching voice of resistance. As the world faces unprecedented challenges, MOLOTOV SOLUTION are back to shine a brutal light on the injustices they've always fought against, offering a timely and powerful soundtrack to our turbulent times.

As confrontational, brutal, and essential as ever, MOLOTOV SOLUTION are picking up where they left off over a decade ago, back to reclaim their spot in the upper echelons of heavy music. Brace yourselves for the next chapter of one of the most influential artists in modern deathcore. "Devour The Children" is just the beginning.

