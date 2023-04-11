MOTIONLESS IN WHITE And IN THIS MOMENT Announce 'The Dark Horizon' Summer 2023 Tour

Hard rock giants MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and Grammy Award-nominated act IN THIS MOMENT have announced an epic co-headline run across North America this summer featuring special guests FIT FOR A KING and FROM ASHES TO NEW. "The Dark Horizon Tour" will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The upcoming trek is set to kick off July 8 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and continue through an August 19 performance at MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 a.m. PDT / 10:00 a.m. EDT and end on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBM2023" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE harnessed the power of an unholy union between industrial metal dissonance, spellbinding gothic pop bombast, and big screen-worthy iconography to emerge as 21st century rock's most iconoclastic and cinematic force. Climbing out of the shadows of the rustbelt in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the group have tirelessly earned the undying allegiance of a devout worldwide audience one record at a time.

With over half-a-billion cumulative streams and views to date, they have notched four consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart and Top Rock Albums chart with "Reincarnate" [2014], "Graveyard Shift" [2017], "Disguise" [2019], and their latest effort "Scoring The End Of the World" [2022], the latter debuting at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 marking the band's second biggest sales week ever. "Scoring The End Of The World" is highlighted by the singles "Cyberhex", which trended Top 10 on YouTube, and the follow-up "Masterpiece" which lit up streaming platforms and reached No. 1 at Active Rock radio becoming the band's first chart-topper at the format.

With guests as diverse as Bryan Garris of KNOCKED LOOSE, Caleb Shomo of BEARTOOTH and video game composer Mick Gordon, "Scoring The End Of the World" finds the group's vision magnified wider than ever before with no shortage of teeth, fire, and blood. It's the dawn of their biggest chapter yet.

Since coming to life in 2005, IN THIS MOMENT have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of "mother" figure and frontwoman Maria Brink — joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Dimmel. As millions convened upon the group's otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.

To date, in addition to the gold-selling album "Blood" [2012], the quintet have garnered six gold and platinum singles, followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with "Black Widow" [2014] and "Ritual" [2017]. With a total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, "Ritual" elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well. Between selling out headline tours coast to coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside DISTURBED and appeared at countless festivals from Welcome To Rockville to Sonic Temple.

Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled "Mother" (Roadrunner Records) with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH). Whereas "Ritual" hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, "Mother" breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single "The In-Between".

In 2022, the band released "Blood 1983" (BMG),a reimagined EP commemorating the tenth anniversary of "Blood", and most recently had their song "I Would Die For You" appear on the soundtrack for "John Wick: Chapter 4".

"The Dark Horizon Tour" dates:

Jul. 08 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Jul. 09 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

Jul. 11 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

Jul. 13 - Cadott, WI - Rockfest*

Jul. 14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival*

Jul. 15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

Jul. 17 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Jul. 18 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Jul. 19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premiere Center

Jul. 21 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center

Jul. 22 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Jul. 23 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company

Jul. 26 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

Jul. 27 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles

Jul. 29 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

Jul. 30 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Aug. 01 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena

Aug. 02 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Aug. 04 - Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR's Rockfest – Westfair Amphitheater

Aug. 05 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

Aug. 06 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Aug. 08 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland

Aug. 09 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena

Aug. 11 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena

Aug. 12 - Asheville, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Center

Aug. 13 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

Aug. 15 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

Aug. 16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

Aug. 18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 19 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

* IN THIS MOMENT only