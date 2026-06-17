MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Shares 'R.I.P.' Single Featuring SKYLAR GREY

Platinum-selling Scranton, Pennsylvania powerhouse MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will release a new album, "Decades", on July 17 via Roadrunner Records. Today, the band shares the new song "R.I.P.", featuring a guest appearance by the five-times-Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist Skylar Grey. The accompanying music video was directed by Jensen Noen, who also lensed the "Werewolf" and "Sign Of Life" videos.

"R.I.P." evokes the power of a lover's lament inscribed on a headstone. Piano twinkles through the haze of funereal synths, where the dual male-femal vocals entwine on an epic chorus boosted by soaring harmonies. It's everything you want, love, and expect from MOTIONELESS IN WHITE.

"Skylar's voice brought it to another level that I never could have achieved on my own," says MOTIONLESS IN WHITE singer Chris Motionless. "I really love the lyrics for this song. Even though I wrote it through a romantic lens, I love that it can be applied to any moment in your life when you've had a falling out with someone you deeply care about, whether that's a best friend, family member, or romantic partner."

He continues: "The song really hones in on the deafening silence that follows after you've said hurtful things to one another that you wish you could take back. It's meant to capture the tension that exists in that quiet space of separation. You want to apologize and make things right, but you don't know how. You want to tell them you love them more than anything and can't live without them, but there's a lot of pain on both sides that has to be confronted first. All the while, you're left with the crippling uncertainty of whether the relationship can ever recover and move forward, or if it's destined to be laid to rest and gone forever."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE are at home in the dark. For over 20 years, the quintet — Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums),and Justin Morrow (bass) — have resided in their own shadowy corner of alternative music and culture. The group's uncanny alchemy of metal, hardcore, goth, industrial, and electronic has magnetically attracted an ardent audience, fueling a quiet rise out of the Rust Belt and into arenas as a headlining force of nature. Their D.I.Y. work ethic drives the evolution of an immersive world where stunning visuals match the scope of the sound.

The collective come full circle on their seventh full-length offering "Decades". For as much as it conjures their signature style, the LP sees them continue to confidently cut a path through uncharted territory, spreading a little darkness in their wake.

Last moth, the band dropped the lyric video for the new single "Playing God", featuring a guest appearance by SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor. Watch the lyric video for the track below.

"I can't believe how aggressive Corey sounds," Chris declared at the time. "It's an observational commentary on toxic Internet culture and the people who perpetuate it. The Internet has gotten worse and worse to the point where only negativity, hatred, and lies are at the forefront of everything you see. It's very frustrating because I thought social media was supposed to be a mechanism to connect, but all it does is divide."

"Decades" includes several high-profile and eclectic guest appearances. In addition to Taylor and Grey, DARK DIVINE's Anthony Martinez also features on the album.

The band recorded "Decades" in upstate New York and Los Angeles with co-producers Drew Fulk and Justin "JD" deBlieck and ultimately incorporated their past, present, and future sounds into one cohesive sound. This is MOTIONLESS at their very best.

"We were never afraid to take risks," observed Chris. "This band has not only lasted two decades, but we've also outlasted all of the obstacles we've faced. We're still grinding. No matter how far we expand the universe that is MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, we're going to preserve the heart, soul, and roots of where we came from. We are never going to abandon heartfelt, emotional, and heavy songs. We are never going to abandon what mattered to us the most when we started. We're finding new ways to emphasize those stories with exciting sounds and looks, but the vision is the same. It's always been this grand, dramatic, and theatrical entity. I'm proud we haven't gotten comfortable."

He finished: "'Decades' is definitely heavier than some of our past albums. Our current world bred more aggressive energy, anger, and resistance."

"Decades" track listing:

01. Decades

02. log_in//crash_out

03. R.I.P. (feat. Skylar Grey)

04. Fight Like Hell

05. Playing God (feat. Corey Taylor)

06. All That I've Ever Known

07. Blood Rave (feat. Anthony Martinez)

08. Love At First Bite

09. Count Back From Zero

10. Blood Pact

11. Afraid Of The Dark

12. Sunglasses At Night

13. Hollywood (bonus track)

14. Fight Like Hell (feat. Outlier) (bonus track)

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will next return to the road on the headline "The Sweat And Blood Tour" this July, with support from LORNA SHORE, FIT FOR A KING and STATIC DRESS.

The North American tour is the band's first American headlining tour in nearly three years and kicks off on July 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with stops in Charlotte, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, and more before wrapping up on August 15 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It also includes a stop at Red Rocks, the band's first time headlining the venue.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner