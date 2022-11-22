MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Singer: '…And Justice For All' Is METALLICA's 'Darkest, Heaviest, Most Angry Record'

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE recorded a cover version of "My Friend Of Misery" for Kerrang! magazine's "Metallica The Black Album: Covered" compilation a decade ago. Asked in a new interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", which other METALLICA song he would like to cover if he got the chance, vocalist Chris "Motionless" Cerulli responded: "I would absolutely do my favorite METALLICA song ever, which is 'The Shortest Straw' from '…And Justice For All'. That is, in my opinion, one of the more angrier, if not the angriest METALLICA song. I mean, the whole opinion is — in my opinion — their darkest, heaviest, most angry record. But that song, to me, just has some sort of aggressiveness that just sunk its teeth into me. It's my favorite, and I would love to cover it."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's latest album "Scoring The End Of The World", entered Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1 this past June, becoming the band's fifth Top 5 on the chart. The album also landed at #3 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart, No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums tally, and No. 12 on the Billboard 200, marking the group's second largest sales week ever with 29,500 in total consumption. "Scoring The End Of The World" is also highlighted by the singles "Cyberhex", which trended Top 10 on YouTube, and the follow-up "Masterpiece", which lit up streaming platforms and reached No. 1 at Active Rock Radio earlier this month.

Late last month, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE kicked off the third leg of the widely popular triple co-headline "Trinity Of Terror" tour alongside ICE NINE KILLS and BLACK VEIL BRIDES.

"Scoring The End Of The World" fully encompasses the expanse of the band's dynamic, deep, and dark vision, and marks the band's first full-length body of work in three years since 2019's "Disguise". The latter has quietly made a major impact on rock music and culture. The single "Another Life" stands out as their most-streamed song ever with over 31 million YouTube views on the music video. The record claimed a spot on Loudwire's "50 Best Metal Albums of 2019," plus it ignited the creative renaissance that would set the stage for the statement-making "Scoring The End Of The World".