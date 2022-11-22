  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Singer: '…And Justice For All' Is METALLICA's 'Darkest, Heaviest, Most Angry Record'

November 22, 2022

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE recorded a cover version of "My Friend Of Misery" for Kerrang! magazine's "Metallica The Black Album: Covered" compilation a decade ago. Asked in a new interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", which other METALLICA song he would like to cover if he got the chance, vocalist Chris "Motionless" Cerulli responded: "I would absolutely do my favorite METALLICA song ever, which is 'The Shortest Straw' from '…And Justice For All'. That is, in my opinion, one of the more angrier, if not the angriest METALLICA song. I mean, the whole opinion is — in my opinion — their darkest, heaviest, most angry record. But that song, to me, just has some sort of aggressiveness that just sunk its teeth into me. It's my favorite, and I would love to cover it."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's latest album "Scoring The End Of The World", entered Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums chart at No. 1 this past June, becoming the band's fifth Top 5 on the chart. The album also landed at #3 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart, No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums tally, and No. 12 on the Billboard 200, marking the group's second largest sales week ever with 29,500 in total consumption. "Scoring The End Of The World" is also highlighted by the singles "Cyberhex", which trended Top 10 on YouTube, and the follow-up "Masterpiece", which lit up streaming platforms and reached No. 1 at Active Rock Radio earlier this month.

Late last month, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE kicked off the third leg of the widely popular triple co-headline "Trinity Of Terror" tour alongside ICE NINE KILLS and BLACK VEIL BRIDES.

"Scoring The End Of The World" fully encompasses the expanse of the band's dynamic, deep, and dark vision, and marks the band's first full-length body of work in three years since 2019's "Disguise". The latter has quietly made a major impact on rock music and culture. The single "Another Life" stands out as their most-streamed song ever with over 31 million YouTube views on the music video. The record claimed a spot on Loudwire's "50 Best Metal Albums of 2019," plus it ignited the creative renaissance that would set the stage for the statement-making "Scoring The End Of The World".

Find more on Motionless in white
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).