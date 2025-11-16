MOTIONLESS IN WHITE To Release New Single 'Afraid Of The Dark' In January

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will release a new single, "Afraid Of The Dark", on January 28, 2026. The track will serve as the first single from the Pennsylvania hard rockers' upcoming seventh studio album, which is expected to arrive next year.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli broke the news of the single's release during the band's concert this past Thursday (November 13) at the Apocalypse Fest at Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He told the crowd (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " This year we celebrate 13 years of [our second album] 'Infamous'. Next year we celebrate something that is truly indescribable to me. Next year is our 20th anniversary of being a fucking band. So we had a few discussions about what we wanted to do to celebrate that. And I know that it was supposed to release this year, but we thought, what a better fucking way to celebrate 20 years of being a band than releasing an album that is inspired by 20 years of our music. So we know that you guys have been waiting very patiently for a new album, a new song, anything at all. And I'm here to tell you that we wanna release an album next year because we want to make sure that we can honor and celebrate 20 years, which is a monumental achievement to us in the band personally. And we know how much it means to the fans that have been around for so fucking long. Whether you've been around for 20, 15, 10, 5 [years], 10 days, it doesn't matter, you are a part of that fucking journey that we've been on, and we really, really want to make sure that we do something special. So, not only will we, of course, be releasing a new album, which I know isn't really huge news 'cause you thought it was coming out this year, but I did want you guys to be the first people to know that on January 28th you're gonna hear our first new song off the album. January 28th, first song off the album and the kickoff to what will be a very long, very fucking awesome album cycle for us. Mark your fucking calendars, my friends. The song is called 'Afraid Of The Dark', and we cannot wait for you to hear it."

Earlier this year, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE announced a 2026 headlining tour of Europe. The 11-date trek will launch on February 5 in Glasgow, United Kingdom and conclude on March 7 in Lisbon, Portugal.

In an interview with Primordial Radio, Cerulli spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's 2022 album "Scoring The End Of The World". He said: "We've been working on it all last year. We did the U.S. headlining version of [the 'Touring The End Of The World'] tour in the fall of '23. And that ended and I kind of just went right into working on the record and worked on it last year and going into this year. I'm taking my time. We're taking our time with it.

"I don't want to feel like for any reason I felt like I had to push the record out, and I have felt like that," he explained. "I've talked about it a few times where there's that immense pressure to get more stuff out more consistently to fans or they're gonna kind of leave you behind and forget about you. But I think I've since kind of just moved on from that and feel the most secure in that, just take your time and do the record that you wanna do, and at the end of the day, you'll at least be happy with it no matter what happens. And that's where I'm at… When it's out, it's out. But it is definitely being worked on. I would say the bulk of it is good to go, and I'm very excited about it."

Regarding the musical direction of the new MOTIONLESS IN WHITE material, Chris said: "The last like three or four records, I feel, have all done a good job of dividing the time between the heavy, the emotional, the kind of artsy experimental tracks. We really just try to keep it from being boring and have the record tell a story through these different soundscapes and different atmospheres of heavy to not so heavy and everywhere in between. And I would say that's just where we're locked in at. There's no desire within us to do an album that's just all singing and abandon the screaming and some of the heavy stuff, because we need the heavy stuff. That's in us that has to be written to feel like MOTIONLESS IN WHITE. But in the same token, we have to get the songs that feel like the more emotionally vulnerable songs, because that's also what we need to do. And we just write what we feel, and that's kind of just that spectrum of heavy to light and everywhere in between. I guess it's pretty simple. So I would say it'll be the same as the other records where it's just a good mixture of it all."

This past February, Chris told James Wilson-Taylor of Rock Sound that it takes time for him and his bandmates to create something that they can fully stand behind.

"I do feel like I'm seeing an interesting shift now where it felt like back then bands were putting out records every four years," he said. "It's just dependent. I feel like some albums were just back to back to back, and the bands were just on fire. And I think I loved that — not so much because I was impatient and couldn't wait for new music from these bands I love, but simply just because when this band is awesome and then they give you immediately more amazing material, you're just so energized by that. And I liked that, but I also never minded — it never bothered me that I waited three years for another album from a band, as long as it was cool. And now I feel like because of the attention span, because of the oversaturation of content and music, there's so many bands now that fans can migrate to and sort of move on from you if you're not satisfying the need for new stuff, bands are kind of forced to put stuff out in a hurry. But I have noticed that a lot of the bands that have kind of achieved a status that I feel like, I guess, grants them the ability to wait longer and fans aren't gonna go anywhere, they're taking it. And then, as a result, the albums are better because they spent the time on it. It's, like, what do you want? Do you want something that's half of what it could have been quicker or do you want the full realization of what the band wanted for the record in three years or four years? And then you get that. And I think every single fan is gonna have a different answer, and there's no right or wrong. You just can't answer it. And, again, you have to default back to what is best for the band itself and your mental state while making it."

Chris added: "There's no other way to say that other than there's so much more to have to consider and craft and build in addition to the music. And those are types of things that I feel like are expectations of the fans of bands like that. And that's a personal expectation. So all that lines up and you wanna make sure that you're putting out this complete package that is just bulletproof on the look, the sound, the imagery — every component of what makes that album cycle what it is. So, yeah, we're still in the process of that, and it will get done. [We're] just gonna figure it out."

With over one billion cumulative streams and views to date, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has notched four consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums chart and Top Rock Albums chart with "Reincarnate" (2014),"Graveyard Shift" (2017),"Disguise" (2019) and their latest effort, "Scoring The End Of The World" (2022),the latter debuting at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, marking the band's second biggest sales week ever. "Scoring The End Of The World" is highlighted by the singles "Masterpiece" which reached No. 1 at Active Rock radio, becoming the band's first chart-topper at the format, and "Werewolf", which reached Top 10 at Active Rock radio and an impressive one million music video views in just four days after its debut.

In September 2023, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE released "Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)", a special deluxe reissue of "Scoring The End Of The World", which saw the Cerulli-fronted outfit expanding on its acclaimed 2022 album with new four new bonus tracks, including "Hollow Points", "Fool's Gold", "Timebomb" (STEOTW Mix)" and "Porcelain: Ricky Motion Picture Collection".

"Scoring The End Of The World (Deluxe Edition)" is available in multiple formats and on vinyl for the first time ever in several different color variants, including black, orange, hellfire, scorched earth, and electric purple, the latter of which comes with exclusive alternate cover artwork.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums) and Justin Morrow (bass).