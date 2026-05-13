MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's CHRIS 'MOTIONLESS' CERULLI Explains Decision To Cover COREY HART's 'Sunglasses At Night' For 'Decades' Album

In a new interview with The Downbeat Podcast, hosted by STRAY FROM THE PATH drummer Craig Reynolds, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE frontman Chris "Motionless" Cerulli confirmed that his band's upcoming album, "Decades", will include a cover of "Sunglasses At Night", a 1983 a synth-pop song originally written and recorded by Canadian singer Corey Hart. Regarding how he and his MOTIONLESS IN WHITE bandmates approached reimagining the track, Chris said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "With covers, I know that it's very divided and polarizing whether you stick to the original or do your whole new thing, and this is straight up for me. This is actually the first time I get to talk about it. I've been talking about a cover that I wanna do more than anything in the world for, like, 12, 13 years now. I've said it, but I've never said what the song was, so this is finally the song. I've always wanted to do it. I thought, 'This song is like... I feel like MOTIONLESS should do 'Sunglasses At Night'.' And it started out as just a fun thing to try out doing, and then it just eventually made its way on the album. And it's very much for me. And if you don't like it, I don't give a fuck."

Elaborating on how MOTIONLESS IN WHITE's cover of "Sunglasses At Night" is different from the original, Chris said: "We brought the guitars and stuff in. I mean, it's heavier than the original, but there's no breakdown or anything."

Asked where did the love for "Sunglasses At Night" came from, Chris said: "I think it's the '80s icon song. It's got all the synths. It's got the huge hook, the slick '80s swagger."

"Decades" will arrive on July 17 via Roadrunner Records.

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE — Chris Motionless (vocals),Ricky Olson (guitar),Ryan Sitkowski (guitar),Vinny Mauro (drums) and Justin Morrow (bass) — recorded "Decades" in upstate New York and Los Angeles with co-producers Drew Fulk and Justin "JD" deBlieck and ultimately incorporated their past, present, and future sounds into one cohesive sound.

The band's seventh full-length offering features several high-profile and eclectic guest appearances, including SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor, Sklyar Grey and DARK DIVINE's Anthony Martinez.

The latest single from "Decades", a song called "Playing God", features Taylor. Chris described the track as "an observational commentary on toxic Internet culture and the people who perpetuate it. The Internet has gotten worse and worse to the point where only negativity, hatred, and lies are at the forefront of everything you see. It's very frustrating because I thought social media was supposed to be a mechanism to connect, but all it does is divide."

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE is currently touring arenas with BRING ME THE HORIZON and recently tore the roof off New York City's Madison Square Garden. The band will next return to the road on the headline "The Sweat And Blood Tour" this July, with support from LORNA SHORE, FIT FOR A KING and STATIC DRESS.

The North American tour is the band's first American headlining tour in nearly three years and kicks off on July 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with stops in Charlotte, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, and more before wrapping up on August 15 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It also includes a stop at Red Rocks, the band's first time headlining the venue.