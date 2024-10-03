MÖTLEY CRÜE Announces 2025 Las Vegas Residency

From the Sunset Strip to the Las Vegas Strip: MÖTLEY CRÜE is heading back to Las Vegas next spring with "The Las Vegas Residency", an exclusive limited run of 11 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, running March 28 through April 19, 2025. The legendary band that pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency over a decade ago is excited to return to the city following their two previous sold-out runs: "Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City" (2012) and "Evening In Hell" (2013).

With its third Las Vegas residency, MÖTLEY CRÜE will take the audience on a journey back to their gritty rock beginnings. The tell-all show will immerse the audience in the band's history, leading all the way through their record-breaking "The Stadium Tour".

MÖTLEY CRÜE said in a statement: "MÖTLEY CRÜE and Las Vegas have always been the perfect combination of extravagance and decadence. We've always loved the idea of the Vegas residency, because we've always loved the idea of staying in one location to build a unique show for the fans. We're excited to get into rehearsals and work up a lot of songs that have been requested by the fans for years."

An exclusive pre-sale for members of MÖTLEY CRÜE's S.I.N. Club will be begin tomorrow (Friday, October 4) at 10 a.m. PDT.

Citi is the official card of MÖTLEY CRÜE's residency at Park MGM. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning tomorrow (Friday, October 4) at noon PDT until Thursday (October 10) at 10 p.m. PDT through the Citi Entertainment program.

Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts' loyalty rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Monday, October 7, at 10 a.m. PDT.

Tickets for the following 11 shows go on sale to the public Friday, October 11, at 10 a.m. PDT at www.ticketmaster.com/MotleyCrueVegas with shows starting at 8 p.m. and doors opening at 7 p.m.

March 2025: 28, 29

April 2025: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19

MÖTLEY CRÜE also announced today that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of "The Las Vegas Residency" will be donated to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, a Las Vegas-based organization that provides the thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada with wraparound support to help youth move into stable housing, grow, and flourish. The announcement marks another extension of the band's new philanthropic endeavor, the Mötley Crüe Giveback Initiative — a moniker under which the band partners with non-profits close to Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5's hearts. Fans of the band can currently bid on rare collectible stage-played instruments from MÖTLEY CRÜE's Höllywood Takeöver club shows, with proceeds from the auction benefitting Covenant House, a non-profit supporting youth experiencing homelessness, and the inaugural charity to benefit from the Giveback Initiative's endowment.

The Las Vegas residency news follows on the heels of the band's recent announcement of their return to where it all began, the Sunset Strip in Hollywood, with a three-night string of exclusive, intimate club shows at the Troubadour, The Roxy and the Whisky A Go Go next week.

MÖTLEY CRÜE is also gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated "Cancelled" EP, which drops tomorrow (Friday, October 4). Produced by Bob Rock, the EP marks the band's first release with Big Machine and includes three new tracks: Top 5 Rock Radio hit "Dogs Of War" a cover of the BEASTIE BOYS' "Fight For Your Right" and the title track and new single, "Cancelled".

Additionally, MÖTLEY CRÜE are celebrating the 35th anniversary of No. 1 Billboard Top 200 and six-times-platinum landmark album "Dr. Feelgood" with a limited-edition box set, available for pre-order and out everywhere on November 22, 2024.