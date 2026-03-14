MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL Dead At 64

Former MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell has died at the age of 64. His passing was announced in a social media post on the social media of his band PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, in which he was joined by his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla.

The message reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation.

"Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as 'Bampi'. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever.

"We kindly ask that our family's privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time."

In February PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS canceled its previously announced shows in Australia and Europe from March to May "due to medical advice Phil has just received". No further details were made available at that time.

Campbell was a member of MOTÖRHEAD from 1984 through 2015, and for the last 20 years of the band's existence was its sole guitarist, appearing on classic releases such as "Orgasmatron", "1916" and "Bastards", among others. With MOTÖRHEAD founder Lemmy's 2015 passing, MOTÖRHEAD came to an abrupt end.

Phil began his musical journey at age 10, when he picked up a guitar for the very first time. By the time he turned 13 he semi-professionally partook in a cabaret band called CONTRAST. Later on he was playing all across South Wales in a band called ROCKTOPUS and in the year of 1979 he formed the heavy metal band PERSIAN RISK.

During a HAWKWIND gig, at only 12 of age, Phil was lucky enough to get hold of MOTÖRHEAD frontman Lemmy's autograph. So, when Lemmy was holding auditions for a new MOTÖRHEAD guitarist, due to the departure of Brian Robertson in 1983, Phil decided to try out. Although seeking out only one guitarist, upon discovering the roaring synergy between Phil and guitarist Michael "Würzel" Burston, Lemmy decided to keep them both.

In October 2019, Phil released his first-ever solo record, "Old Lions Still Roar". The album, which had been in the works for more than five years, included guest appearances by Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and Alice Cooper, among others.

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS released their third album, "Kings Of The Asylum", in September 2023 through Nuclear Blast Records. It was PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' first and only studio release to feature singer Joel Peters.

In a 2025 interview with Andrew McKaysmith of the Scars And Guitars podcast, Phil was asked what he thinks the biggest misconception was about his guitar playing as it relates to his role in MOTÖRHEAD. He responded: "Well, most of the [MOTÖRHEAD] riffs [during my time with the band] are mine all the way through. They'd change 'em a bit and whatever, but basically, 'cause when we were the three-piece, everyone was waiting for me to come up with something to start the songs. Lemmy would have one or two of his own rock songs, rock and roll songs ready usually. But the majority of the stuff… I mean, it's all credited to the three of us anyway, apart from Lemmy's individual songs. But, yeah, people think — I don't know what they think. They don't read the credits, obviously, a lot of people, the writing credits. And I'm definitely not a heavy metal player. People think I might be a heavy metal player. I think they're wrong there."