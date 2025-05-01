MOTÖRHEAD: 'Lemmy Forever' Stoke-On-Trent Ceremony And Statue Unveiling To Be Held Next Week

On Friday, May 9, 2025, MOTÖRHEAD founder and bassist/vocalist Lemmy Kilmister will be honored and further immortalized during at the "Lemmy Forever" Stoke-On-Trent ceremony.

With MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell attending to place Lemmy's ashes in a magnificent statue created by local sculptor, and huge MOTÖRHEAD fan, Andy Edwards, the day is going to be filled with fun, friends, and some volume too.

The ceremony will commence in Burslem town center at approximately 4:00 p.m., with friends invited to come early and make a day of it by enjoying some pre-ceremonial MOTÖRHEAD beverages at the various site-adjacent hostelries including Old Post Office bar and Ale House, while the Market Place Café will also have refreshments, including a special MOTÖRHEAD roast of the day.

Some of the ceremonial festivities will include a biker's corteo accompanying the ashes, various speakers, and a roaring 21-rev salute which will hit the skies in ceremonial reverence. The statue itself captures Lemmy in all his live glory from the 1981 era, which saw MOTÖRHEAD headline the Heavy Metal Holocaust just down the road at Port Vale Stadium back on August 1, 1981.

Further details on what people can expect and some of the services which will be available on the day include:

* The Bare Walls Art Gallery next to the statue will be displaying an installation featuring rarely seen photographs of Lemmy in their space along with other memorabilia.

* Later in the evening, Grumpy's bar will host "A Night Of Music To Celebrate The Life Of Lemmy", hosting the MOTÖRHEAD tribute band MOTÖRWRECKED, as well as hosting an auction of exclusive items supplied by MOTÖRHEAD's record label and merchandise companies. A very limited number of wristbands for the auction will be available on a first-come-first-served basis to purchase on the day from the event office, which can be found at The Old Post Office Bar priced at £10. There will also be exclusive merchandise available at The Old Post Office.

* Music Mania will also be hosting an event at the Mitchell Arts Centre in Hanley from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. featuring MOTÖRHEAD tribute band MOTÖRHEADACHE, with tickets at £18. Head to musicmaniauk.com/event/motorheadache for further details.

For those driving to the event, parking will be available at Port Vale Football Club, a seven-minute walk away, and if arriving by train, Ace Taxis will be available to get from the station to the event via 01782 822228.

For those who need accommodation, special rates are available at the DoubleTree by Hilton Stoke-On-Trent via Lemmy 2025 rates. Call +44 1782 609988 or go to hil.tn/0mcah9.

MOTÖRHEAD is a Grammy Award-winning British rock band renowned for their groundbreaking contributions to a variety of musical genres including heavy metal, punk rock and rock'n'roll, as well as their rebellious, free-wheeling attitude. 2025 sees the band celebrating its 50th anniversary with a series of "Motörhead For Life" and "Lemmy Forever" events to carry on the lifestyle perpetuated by the band and its iconic frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete a European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

In June 2020, it was announced that Lemmy would get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.

Image courtesy of Wilful Publicity