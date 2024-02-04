MR. BIG Postpones Connecticut Concert Due To ERIC MARTIN's 'Congestive Respiratory Cough And Cold'

MR. BIG was forced to postpone its February 3 concert at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut after singer Eric Martin came down with "a congestive respiratory cough and cold". A new date for the show has not yet been announced.

On Saturday, Eric took to his social media to write: "I'm sorry to say that I had to cancel the show tonight in Ridgefield. I've been dealing with a congestive respiratory cough and cold for about 10 days now… It came on slow and then hit me hard at the end of the Portland ME show, suffered a bit singing in Patchogue NY .. But last night in Sayreville NJ, nothing was coming out. It was painful to sing much less listen to it in my head…

"My sincere apologies to all the ticket holders and all the people from around the world who made the journey to Connecticut .. I'm taking the next couple of days off to mend the pipes.. We don't have a date yet, but we will be making that Connecticut show up.

"PS: I'm not taking any of this lightly, I feel for each and every one of you out there, I feel bad for my band and crew, and I also feel bad for myself because I'm pretty damn good when I'm healthy .. I'm in a world of hurt and I'm doing everything I can do to get better."

MR. BIG kicked off it U.S. tour on January 12 at Warehouse Live in Houston, Texas.

MR. BIG's ongoing last worldwide tour is aptly titled "The BIG Finish". Since the band's original drummer and co-founder Pat Torpey lost his battle with Parkinson's disease in 2018, the band now feels it's time to mark the end of this chapter of their legacy. The first leg kicked off in Japan and Southeast Asia in July and August 2023, where the band performed for hundreds of thousands of loyal fans at 11 sold-out shows including Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Now MR. BIG is bringing "The BIG Finish" to the U.S. Joining MR. BIG on drums for this special final world tour is longtime friend of the band Nick D'Virgilio (SPOCK'S BEARD, BIG BIG TRAIN),stepping in for Torpey.

MR. BIG's final tour sees the band performing the entirety of its breakthrough platinum-selling 1991 album "Lean Into It" from start to finish as a featured highlight of the live setlist.

MR. BIG recently entered the studio to record a new studio album to coincide with the last shows of the band's farewell tour.

As a session musician and touring artist, Nick has worked with many different kinds of artists and bands, from TEARS FOR FEARS, Sheryl Crow and Kevin Gilbert to Peter Gabriel and Eric Burdon and the ANIMALS. In 1996, Nick took Phil Collins's place in GENESIS and played on their "Calling All Stations" album. He has also carved out a major presence in the progressive rock world with his bands, SPOCK'S BEARD and BIG BIG TRAIN.