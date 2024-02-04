  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MR. BIG Postpones Connecticut Concert Due To ERIC MARTIN's 'Congestive Respiratory Cough And Cold'

February 4, 2024

MR. BIG was forced to postpone its February 3 concert at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut after singer Eric Martin came down with "a congestive respiratory cough and cold". A new date for the show has not yet been announced.

On Saturday, Eric took to his social media to write: "I'm sorry to say that I had to cancel the show tonight in Ridgefield. I've been dealing with a congestive respiratory cough and cold for about 10 days now… It came on slow and then hit me hard at the end of the Portland ME show, suffered a bit singing in Patchogue NY .. But last night in Sayreville NJ, nothing was coming out. It was painful to sing much less listen to it in my head…

"My sincere apologies to all the ticket holders and all the people from around the world who made the journey to Connecticut .. I'm taking the next couple of days off to mend the pipes.. We don't have a date yet, but we will be making that Connecticut show up.

"PS: I'm not taking any of this lightly, I feel for each and every one of you out there, I feel bad for my band and crew, and I also feel bad for myself because I'm pretty damn good when I'm healthy .. I'm in a world of hurt and I'm doing everything I can do to get better."

MR. BIG kicked off it U.S. tour on January 12 at Warehouse Live in Houston, Texas.

MR. BIG's ongoing last worldwide tour is aptly titled "The BIG Finish". Since the band's original drummer and co-founder Pat Torpey lost his battle with Parkinson's disease in 2018, the band now feels it's time to mark the end of this chapter of their legacy. The first leg kicked off in Japan and Southeast Asia in July and August 2023, where the band performed for hundreds of thousands of loyal fans at 11 sold-out shows including Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. Now MR. BIG is bringing "The BIG Finish" to the U.S. Joining MR. BIG on drums for this special final world tour is longtime friend of the band Nick D'Virgilio (SPOCK'S BEARD, BIG BIG TRAIN),stepping in for Torpey.

MR. BIG's final tour sees the band performing the entirety of its breakthrough platinum-selling 1991 album "Lean Into It" from start to finish as a featured highlight of the live setlist.

MR. BIG recently entered the studio to record a new studio album to coincide with the last shows of the band's farewell tour.

As a session musician and touring artist, Nick has worked with many different kinds of artists and bands, from TEARS FOR FEARS, Sheryl Crow and Kevin Gilbert to Peter Gabriel and Eric Burdon and the ANIMALS. In 1996, Nick took Phil Collins's place in GENESIS and played on their "Calling All Stations" album. He has also carved out a major presence in the progressive rock world with his bands, SPOCK'S BEARD and BIG BIG TRAIN.

I'm sorry to say that I had to cancel the show tonight in Ridgefield. I've been dealing with a congestive respiratory...

Posted by Eric Martin on Saturday, February 3, 2024

Regarding tonight.

Posted by Mr Big on Saturday, February 3, 2024

Find more on Mr. big
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).