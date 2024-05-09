MR. BIG's ERIC MARTIN Promises There Will Be 'No More Touring' After Completion Of 'The BIG Finish' Tour

In a new interview with Brazil's Rádio Kiss FM radio station, MR. BIG frontman Eric Martin confirmed that the group's ongoing "The BIG Finish" farewell will in fact mark the last time he and his bandmates hit the road together.

"When we say 'The BIG Finish', it's not, like — hey, more power to MÖTLEY CRÜE or when KISS kept going. We really are men of our words," he explained. "It's gonna be it. We're not touring anymore. That's it. We are putting out a new record. We're not even gonna tour on it. We'll play some songs from it as the tour progresses. I mean, it will end in August. And we've got a live album coming out. But that's it. That's it."

He added: "I would like to… I'm stuttering right now. I'm nervous because I don't wanna say the wrong thing, because I don't know what the rest of the guys plan, but it'd be great to do a couple one-off gigs here and there, like special shows. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for that. But no more touring. It's not gonna happen, I promise you."

MR. BIG will release its tenth studio album, "Ten", on July 12. The LP features 11 new original tracks written by Martin and guitarist Paul Gilbert, along with André Pessis and Tony Fanucchi. In a tribute to their late drummer Pat Torpey, Martin, Gilbert and bassist Billy Sheehan have enlisted the exceptional talents of Nick D'Virgilio on drums for "Ten", which was produced by Jay Ruston and MR. BIG.

MR. BIG recently completed the European leg of "The BIG Finish", which sees the veteran band performing MR. BIG's 1991 album, "Lean Into It", in full, along with other cuts from the group's history.

When MR. BIG announced "The BIG Finish" tour last year, the bandmembers said that it was "time to mark the end of this chapter of their legacy" after Torpey lost his battle with Parkinson's disease in 2018. The first leg kicked off in Japan and Southeast Asia in July and August 2023, where the band performed for hundreds of thousands of loyal fans at 11 sold-out shows including Budokan in Tokyo, Japan.

As a session musician and touring artist, Nick has worked with many different kinds of artists and bands, from TEARS FOR FEARS, Sheryl Crow and Kevin Gilbert to Peter Gabriel and Eric Burdon and the ANIMALS. In 1996, Nick took Phil Collins's place in GENESIS and played on their "Calling All Stations" album. He has also carved out a major presence in the progressive rock world with his bands, SPOCK'S BEARD and BIG BIG TRAIN.

Before joining the Sweetwater team, Nick spent almost five years touring with Cirque Du Soleil's "Totem" as drummer, vocalist, and assistant bandleader.