MUSE Shares Lyric Video For 'Unravelling', Band's First New Song In Three Years

Grammy Award-winning English rock band MUSE made an eagerly awaited return with its brand new single, "Unravelling", the group's first new music since 2022's critically acclaimed album "Will Of The People". Teasers for the track sparked intense online speculation before the band debuted the song at their intimate warm-up show at the House of Culture in Helsinki. It then received a rapturous reception when it was introduced to a 50,000-strong audience during MUSE's headline set at Finland's Rockfest on June 14, 2025.

Released via Warner, "Unravelling" puts a new spin on the genre-clash creativity that has become a hallmark of the MUSE experience. Haunting, arpeggiated synths establish a foreboding tone before it suddenly detonates into a colossal wall of barbed riffs and unleashing a full-drama hook that pulsates with their renowned maximalist theatricality.

The track was produced by the multiple Grammy nominee Dan Lancaster (BRING ME THE HORIZON, BLINK-182),who also performs keyboards and additional guitar in the MUSE live band.

"Unravelling" is sure to be a highlight as MUSE's select international summer festival touring continues with headline performances at Hellfest, Pinkpop, Tons Of Rock, STHLM Fields and Open'er Festival.

MUSE is Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme.

"Will Of The People" debuted at No. 1 in multiple territories globally and marked the band's seventh consecutive album to debut in the U.K. top spot.

MUSE's 2015 album, "Drones", went on to win a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album", the band's second.

Since forming in 1994, MUSE has released nine studio albums, selling over 30 million units worldwide.

Widely recognized as one of the best live bands in the world, MUSE has won numerous music awards, including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards and seven Q Awards, amongst others.

Photo credit: Polocho