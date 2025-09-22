MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Announces 'The Black Parade 2026' Tour

Following the era-defining accomplishment of their "Long Live: The Black Parade" tour, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE has announced 17 new live dates in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their landmark third studio album. "The Black Parade 2026" will visit stadiums across North America and Europe next year.

Tickets for all new dates go on sale this Friday, September 26 at 12:00 p.m. local time.

The European leg of "The Black Parade 2026" kicks off on June 30 in Liverpool and concludes on July 18 in Madrid. With their first two shows at London's Wembley Stadium currently at capacity, the band has added a third night at the iconic venue on July 8.

Following two completely sold-out Mexico City dates in February, the tour's North American leg will resume on August 9 at New York City's famed Citi Field, visit major markets across the country, and wrap on October 24 with a three-night run at Los Angeles's historic Hollywood Bowl. Once again hand-selected, the North American leg's very special guests include FRANZ FERDINAND, PIERCE THE VEIL, MODEST MOUSE, Iggy Pop, SLEATER-KINNEY, THE BREEDERS, BABYMETAL, JIMMY EAT WORLD and THE MARS VOLTA.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE will also embark on previously announced tours of South America and Southeast Asia, in addition to headlining a series of major U.S. festivals, including Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple and Louder Than Life.

Selling a staggering 450,000-plus tickets across just 10 North American markets, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE's hugely successful "Long Live: The Black Parade" tour concluded earlier this month to widespread praise from critics and fans alike. Variety commended "the group's performance of 'Black Parade' was a full-on theatrical production," and The Hollywood Reporter praised, "the band's dedication to a full storytelling experience can't be overstated." The Los Angeles Times proclaimed, "MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE is bigger than it's ever been," while The New Jersey Star-Ledger crowned the group "the Garden State's most significant rock outfit of the 21st century (it's not close)." The Seattle Times hailed the trek as "the blockbuster rock tour of the summer," and Paste magazine declared, "Move over 'Eras Tour': MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE has the most thrilling stadium show."

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE "The Black Parade 2026" tour dates:

South America *

January 22, 2026 - Bogotá, Colombia - Vive Claro

January 25, 2026 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional

January 28, 2026 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario

January 29, 2026 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Bicentenario

February 01, 2026 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio Huracán

February 05, 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

February 06, 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

Southeast Asia *

April 18, 2026 - Incheon, South Korea - Paradise City Culture Park

April 22, 2026 - Bangkok, Thailand - Impact Challenger Hall

April 25, 2026 - Bulacan, Philippines - Philippine Arena

April 28, 2026 - Singapore, Singapore - Indoor Stadium

April 30, 2026 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - National Stadium Bukit Jalil

May 03, 2026 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Hammersonic Festival

Mexico*

February 13, 2026 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

February 14, 2026 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

Europe

June 30, 2026 - Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium

July 04, 2026 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

July 08, 2026 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

July 10, 2026 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium*

July 11, 2026 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium*

July 15, 2026 - Florence, IT - Visarno Arena

July 18, 2026 - Madrid, ES - Iberdrola Music

United States

August 09, 2026 - New York, NY - Citi Field (with FRANZ FERDINAND)

August 13, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium (with PIERCE THE VEIL)

August 18, 2026 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park (with MODEST MOUSE)

August 21, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park (with Iggy Pop)

August 24, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field (with SLEATER-KINNEY)

August 27, 2026 - Denver, CO - Coors Field (with THE BREEDERS)

August 30, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park (with BABYMETAL)

September 06, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field (with JIMMY EAT WORLD)

September 12, 2026 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome (with THE MARS VOLTA)

October 21, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 23, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

October 24, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Festival Appearances *

May 10, 2026 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville

May 14, 2026 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

September 18, 2026 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

* Previously announced

Photo credit: Claire Marie Vogel