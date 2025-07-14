MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE's Seminal 2006 Album 'The Black Parade' Earns Ten New RIAA Certifications

Following the launch of their landmark "'Long Live': The Black Parade Tour", MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE's groundbreaking four-times-platinum 2006 album "The Black Parade" has earned ten new certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The album's lead single "Welcome To The Black Parade" is now certified seven times platinum, "Teenagers" is now six times platinum, "Famous Last Words" is double platinum, and "I Don't Love You" and "Mama" ascend to platinum status. Additionally, album tracks "House Of Wolves", "The End.", "The Sharpest Lives", "This Is How I Disappear" and "Disenchanted" are now certified gold.

This past Friday, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE kicked off their "'Long Live': The Black Parade Tour" with a sold-out show at Seattle, Washington's T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Times praised: "MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE's devilishly over-the-top ''Long Live': The Black Parade Tour' opened with a magnificent bang, cementing its place as the blockbuster rock tour of the summer." The tour, which sees the group perform "The Black Parade" in its entirety as well as a complete second set filled with fan favorites, will visit North American stadiums throughout the summer, and resume in February with two shows at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros. MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE also just announced tours of South America and Southeast Asia in 2026.

Earlier this year, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE announced the expanded edition of its three-times-platinum-certified sophomore album "Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge", out on June 6, 2025 — exactly 21 years to the original release date. The "Deluxe Edition" is remixed and remastered and is available on CD, multiple colored vinyl variants, including a stunning zoetrope 2LP, and digitally. The 2LP vinyl formats are three-sided, with Side 4 boasting a special etching, making them collector's items for the MCRmy.

To commemorate the band's beloved 2004 album, Grammy Award-winning producer Rich Costey has done new mixes for the "Deluxe Edition". It is also presented with brand new artwork. The collection features four bonus tracks recorded for BBC in 2005: previously unreleased live versions of "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)", "Helena" and "The Ghost Of You", plus a live take on "You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison" — originally released as a B-side on the limited edition U.K. CD single of "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)".

"Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge" redefined the 21st-century rock genre and catapulted MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE into global stardom. Rolling Stone touted it on the "40 Greatest Emo Albums Of All Time", proclaiming the band's "purposeful revolution started here." The record landed on Spin's "The 300 Best Albums of the Past 30 Years (1985–2014)" list and NME's "20 Emo Albums That Have Resolutely Stood The Test Of Time" list. Alternative Press hailed it as MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE's "best album" and "the definitive MCR LP from their discography." Not to mention, Pitchfork described it as "an operatic pop-rock behemoth that became an icon for outcasts," attesting that "MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE thrived because they came to the realization that emotional outcasts deserved something to cheer for, even if their victories were imaginary." To date, the record has sold over seven million copies worldwide.

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler