MYLES KENNEDY On OASIS Reunion: 'Finally'

In a new interview with Janne Innanfors of the Swedish radio station Rockklassiker, ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS frontman Myles Kennedy was asked for his opinion about the recent announcement that OASIS, one of the most popular bands at the end of the 20th century, was reuniting for a world tour in 2025. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Finally. I mean, look, one of my favorite choruses of all time… As a songwriter, a lot of times we think in parts, like, 'Oh, that's a great part. Why couldn't I have written that part?' And to me, one of the greatest choruses ever written is 'Champagne Supernova'. That is such a massive hook. So I would love to see that live. Just that moment would be worth whatever bazillions of dollars they're charging [for tickets]. I don't know what that's at at this point. But yeah, I think it's great. Because the thing is when people who didn't get to see it live, and any band that reunites... Like we're seeing that right now with my partners in crime getting back together with CREED, and there's a whole generation of people who didn't get to hear those songs live. So there's something about that, when you get to experience the original guys who played and performed the song and hear it at that volume and see them. That's a whole thing that you should get to experience."

Earlier today, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced that it is investigating whether Ticketmaster wronged OASIS fans with its "dynamic pricing" pricing model during ticket sales for the band's reunion tour in the U.K.

OASIS's 2025 tour, which currently consists of 19 shows, was reportedly the biggest concert launch ever seen in the U.K. and Ireland, with more than 10 million people from 158 countries attempting to buy tickets, which all sold out in less than a day.

The trek comes almost 15 years after brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher famously broke up in 2009 following an alleged argument backstage at the Rock En Seine festival in Paris.

Myles's third solo album, "The Art Of Letting Go", will arrive on October 11 via Napalm Records. The LP marks the return of Myles, backed by his band comprised of Zia Uddin on drums and Tim Tournier on bass.

To celebrate the release of "The Art Of Letting Go", Myles Kennedy and his trio will be hitting the road in support of the new album. A six-date U.K. run with support from Devin Townsend went on sale for November and December. The band will also be bringing the tour to North America with dates set for January and February 2025. The 2025 dates will feature special guest Tim Montana.

As a prolific songwriter, powerhouse vocalist, and proficient guitar player, Kennedy tunes into the rhythm of his surroundings and goes with the flow. Fronting ALTER BRIDGE, his soaring vocals, open-hearted lyrics, and airtight riffs have fueled the group's global impact as a gold-certified, arena-filling force of nature over two decades-plus. On the microphone for SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, his towering range has consistently stunned audiences since 2010. Becoming a celebrated collaborator, he's the rare presence just as comfortable on a track with DISTURBED, HALESTORM and SEVENDUST as he is with GOV'T MULE and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels. It's why he's generated over one billion cumulative streams, earned gold and platinum certifications worldwide, uplifted countless fans, and Kerrang! christened him "one of rock's finest vocalists." It's also why he's carved out his own lane. 2021 saw him deliver his acclaimed sophomore opus, "The Ides Of March". It impressively notched a total of four No. 1 debuts across three countries, toppling the Billboard U.S. Top Current Hard Music chart, the U.K. Official Rock & Metal chart and Official Independent Album chart, and Canada's Hard Music Albums chart. Beyond generating 10 million-plus streams, it incited unanimous critical applause from American Songwriter, Guitar.com, Loudwire, Guitar World and more. RIFF hailed it as "a fantastic and must-listen record," while Classic Rock magazine awarded it "4.5 out of 5 stars," going on to attest, "'The Ides Of March' confirms Myles Kennedy as a musical powerhouse."

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann