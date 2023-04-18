NEAL SCHON Shares 'Just The Same Way' Performance From 'Journey Through Time'

Frontiers Music Srl will release Neal Schon's "Journey Through Time", a live concert recorded on February 9, 2018 at The Independent In San Francisco, California, on May 19, 2023. This is the show where Schon, founding member of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted band JOURNEY, first debuted "Journey Through Time" along with two-time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and former JOURNEY and SANTANA bandmate Gregg Rolie. Joining Schon and Rolie were current JOURNEY member Deen Castronovo on vocals and drums, Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY, WHITESNAKE) on bass, and John Varn on keyboards and vocals.

Performing to a sold-out crowd for a benefit show to raise money for victims of the fires that had ravaged the North Bay area of the San Francisco region in October 2017, the band played songs spanning JOURNEY's entire catalog, largely focusing on the band's '70s repertoire, including the band's first three albums, "Journey", "Look Into The Future" and "Next".

You can now watch a performance video of "Just The Same Way", taken from "Journey Through Time", below.

Multi-Grammy-nominated Schon founded JOURNEY in 1972 and remains the sole consistent member, having participated in every album and tour to date. Before founding JOURNEY, Schon was also a member of SANTANA and has performed with a variety of other acts, including BAD ENGLISH, HARDLINE and HSAS, and with Jan Hammer and Paul Rodgers (BAD COMPANY, FREE). He has released 10 solo albums over the course of his career as well, with his guitar style being described as soulful and melodic and admired by such fellow legends as Eric Clapton and Prince. JOURNEY's worldwide sales have reached over 100 million records, making them one of the world's best-selling bands of all time. Chart-topping hits such as "Don't Stop Believin'", "Open Arms", "Lights", "Faithfully" and "When You Love A Woman" are regarded as some of the defining songs of the rock n' roll musical canon.

"Journey Through Time" track listing:

01. I'm Gonna Leave You

02. Look Into The Future

03. Kohoutek

04. Daydream

05. La Do La

06. Line Of Fire

07. Walk's Like A Lady

08. Feelin' That Way

09. Anytime

10. Lights

11. Still They Ride

12. Separate Ways

13. Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'

14. Wheel In The Sky

15. Patiently (Medley)

16. Trial By Fire (Medley)

17. Stay Awhile (Medley)

18. Mystery Mountain

19. Of A Lifetime

20. Just The Same Way

21. Lovin' You Is Easy

Recording lineup:

Neal Schon - Guitar

Gregg Rolie - Keyboards, Vocals

Marco Mendoza - Bass

Deen Castronovo - Drums, Vocals

John Varn - Keyboards, Vocals

JOURNEY played its first concert of 2023 on January 27 in Durant, Oklahoma. The two-hour performance at the 3,000-capacity Grand Theater at the Choctaw Casino & Resort marked the band's first appearance since Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain publicly feuded over several issues, including Neal allegedly causing over $1 million in personal expenses to be charged to the band's shared American Express card and Schon demanding that Cain stop playing events for former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Last fall, former JOURNEY singer Steve Perry took legal action against both Schon and Cain, asking them to stop registering federal trademarks on the names of many of the band's hits.

Presented by AEG Presents, JOURNEY's tour with TOTO will wrap April 25 at the brand-new Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California.