NEKROGOBLIKON To Celebrate 20th Anniversary On Fall 2026 North American Headlining Tour

NEKROGOBLIKON To Celebrate 20th Anniversary On Fall 2026 North American Headlining TourJune 9, 2026
Goblin metal's least likely legends NEKROGOBLIKON are celebrating two decades of chaos, cult stardom, and viral mayhem with a fall 2026 headline tour. The Goblin horde will hit the road with ABORTED, SIGNS OF THE SWARM and PARTY CANNON for a U.S. trek that kicks off October 16 in Phoenix and wraps on November 15 in Los Angeles.
Various pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time and run through 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, June 11. Regular on-sales are set for Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local time.
"'20 Years Of Nekrogoblikon' tour, what's next? 21!? Drinks on me! See you filthy humans on the road," says John Goblikon.
NEKROGOBLIKON on tour with ABORTED, SIGNS OF THE SWARM and PARTY CANNON:
Oct. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Oct. 17 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine
Oct. 19 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
Oct. 20 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Oct. 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Oct. 23 - Orlando, FL - Beacham
Oct. 24 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor
Oct. 25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Oct. 26 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Oct. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 30 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Oct. 31 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall
Nov. 01 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
Nov. 03 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
Nov. 04 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Nov. 05 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre
Nov. 07 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
Nov. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Nov. 10 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Nov. 11 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Nov. 12 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
Nov. 14 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater
Nov. 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
NEKROGOBLIKON's latest EP, "The Boiling Sea", came out on April 17.
Produced and mixed by metal mastermind Jason Suecof (JOB FOR A COWBOY, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER),"The Boiling Sea" is a high-octane proving ground for the band's new dual-vocal onslaught, first teased by the 2025 double-feature videos for "Show Me Your Goblin" and "Fiend".
NEKROGOBLIKON guitarist Alex Alereza stated about "The Boiling Sea": "Writing for this release began in the midst of constant touring and right after bringing on a new vocal duo, so we found ourselves in new territories both in terms of pace and creative process. And that ended up being a good thing! We had a blast making this together and hope everyone enjoys these songs as much as we do. And for the NEKRO fans that have been with us for a very long time, we decided to include live recordings of five NEKRO classics!"