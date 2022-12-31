NERGAL Doesn't Rule Out New BEHEMOTH EP For 2023: 'I've Got Ideas'

Adam "Nergal" Darski of Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH, who released their 12th studio album, "Opvs Contra Natvram", in September, recently spoke to Australia's "Everblack" podcast about the band's plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "['Opvs Contra Natvram' is] a new record, it's a fresh record, of course, but for me it's not new anymore. I mean, the [songs] are, like, what? Two, three years old. And I've got a bunch of ideas for future endeavors. Just don't be surprised if you see or read that BEHEMOTH is in the studio sooner than later.

"I'm sure next year we'll be just doing something," he continued. "I don't know. Maybe something smaller; maybe an EP or something. I mean, I'm writing. I've got ideas. I don't wanna stop. I have my moments that I get burnt out and I get bored and shit; there's tons of things going, and the overall vibe in the world is fucking — let's put it mildly — weird… But I don't wanna stop."

"Opvs Contra Natvram" was previously described in a press release as "a stark reminder of the rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression that BEHEMOTH's phenomenal work imbues, shaped by a literary worldview."

As with previous studio outings, "Opvs Contra Natvram" was produced by BEHEMOTH, with mixing by studio legend Joe Barresi (NINE INCH NAILS, TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, ALICE IN CHAINS).

"Opvs Contra Natvram" features twin cover art available in both black and white and was released in an array of physical formats designed by Bartek Rogalewicz (Lodge.Black).