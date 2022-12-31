  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

NERGAL Doesn't Rule Out New BEHEMOTH EP For 2023: 'I've Got Ideas'

December 31, 2022

Adam "Nergal" Darski of Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH, who released their 12th studio album, "Opvs Contra Natvram", in September, recently spoke to Australia's "Everblack" podcast about the band's plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "['Opvs Contra Natvram' is] a new record, it's a fresh record, of course, but for me it's not new anymore. I mean, the [songs] are, like, what? Two, three years old. And I've got a bunch of ideas for future endeavors. Just don't be surprised if you see or read that BEHEMOTH is in the studio sooner than later.

"I'm sure next year we'll be just doing something," he continued. "I don't know. Maybe something smaller; maybe an EP or something. I mean, I'm writing. I've got ideas. I don't wanna stop. I have my moments that I get burnt out and I get bored and shit; there's tons of things going, and the overall vibe in the world is fucking — let's put it mildly — weird… But I don't wanna stop."

"Opvs Contra Natvram" was previously described in a press release as "a stark reminder of the rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression that BEHEMOTH's phenomenal work imbues, shaped by a literary worldview."

As with previous studio outings, "Opvs Contra Natvram" was produced by BEHEMOTH, with mixing by studio legend Joe Barresi (NINE INCH NAILS, TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, ALICE IN CHAINS).

"Opvs Contra Natvram" features twin cover art available in both black and white and was released in an array of physical formats designed by Bartek Rogalewicz (Lodge.Black).

Find more on Behemoth
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).