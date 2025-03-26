NEVERMORE Has Recruited New Singer And Bassist: 'We've Assembled A Lineup That Honors Our Legacy While Forging A New Path Forward'

Jeff Loomis and Van Williams have announced that they have recruited a new singer, bassist and second guitarist for the reactivated version of their long-running band NEVERMORE.

Earlier today (Wednesday, March 26),Jeff and Van released the following message via social media: "The wait is over! We are beyond excited to announce that after an incredible audition process, we've assembled a lineup that honors our legacy while forging a new path forward.

"We want to extend a massive thank you to everyone who took the time to submit auditions. The level of talent and passion we saw was truly inspiring, and we deeply appreciate each and every one of you who put your heart into this process. Your support and patience during this time has meant the world to us, and we can't wait to share what's next!

"Stay tuned there's a lot coming your way soon! We're gearing up for the next chapter of NEVERMORE, and we promise it will be worth the wait.

"With gratitude and respect, Jeff and Van — NEVERMORE".

Bassist Jim Sheppard isn't involved with the NEVERMORE reunion, which was initially teased on December 27, 2024 via a one-minute video containing various NEVERMORE-related imagery and silhouettes of Loomis and Williams along with the text "Resurrecting The Dream". The teaser ended with the NEVERMORE logo along with the line "A New Chapter Rises" and the year "2025".

At this past January's NAMM convention in Anaheim, California, Loomis told Metal Magnitude's Chelsea about NEVERMORE's return: " Yeah, there's some incredible stuff coming up. I've had a tremendous last 10 years with the band ARCH ENEMY. I've been a part of their band, and I left the band about a year ago because I wanted to kind of be behind the driver's wheel of my own music again. So I'm reforming my old band called NEVERMORE. And that was a very big part of my life for a long time. And as we all know, the [NEVERMORE] singer Warrel Dane passed away about five years ago. And we're gonna come back, and we're gonna revamp the band, and it's gonna be bigger and better than it ever was. So that's the plans for 2025."

Loomis previously discussed NEVERMORE's comeback in an interview with Seymour Duncan at NAMM. Jeff said: "Not many people may know yet, but NEVERMORE is coming back in 2025. It's been a long time, but Van Williams and me have decided to bring the band back and find a new bass player and a new vocalist. So that's what we are doing right now."

He continued: "We're taking our time with it. We wanna make sure we're doing it right, and get somebody to honor Warrel Dane's name, but still somebody that can sing like him, but still give a little bit of their own self, or their own self-worth."

On January 4, 2024, Sheppard released the following statement to BLABBERMOUTH.NET: "In my heart, NEVERMORE will always be Warrel, Jeff and I living in a one-room apartment, slaves to an eight-track recording machine, non-stop songwriting insanity. We were driven, we were hungry... To quote Dave Mustaine, we were ready to 'smile, eat shit and ask for more!'

"True, I've been retired. I enjoy my new life in Alaska following bears with my wife Priscila, a wildlife photographer.

"My opinion of [Loomis's and Williams's] press release [announcing the NEVERMORE comeback is] Van came across self-promoting and Jeff felt very sincere; he truly wants to capture a little piece of the magic we held.

"I'm disappointed no one reached out to me concerning the name NEVERMORE, a name that means blood, sweat and tears.

"With that said, I wish them the best."

NEVERMORE effectively split up in 2011 when Loomis and Williams announced their departure from the band due to personal differences with Dane and Sheppard. Warrel later described NEVERMORE in an interview as "the greatest band that alcohol ever ruined."

Dane died in São Paulo, Brazil while recording his posthumously released solo studio album, "Shadow Work". The musician reportedly had a heart attack during the night and could not be revived.

According to guitarist Johnny Moraes, who played in Warrel's solo band, Dane had a history of addiction and other health issues. "His health was already very weak because of his diabetes and his problems with alcoholism," he said.

The instrumental parts for Dane's follow-up to 2008's "Praises To The War Machine" solo album were almost completed and he had begun laying down his vocals shortly before his death.

When Loomis and Williams revealed their plan to launch a "world search" for a vocalist and bassist for the reformed version of the band, Van addressed Jim's absence from the reunion, saying: "Some people think it's disrespectful not to involve Jim or inform him of our plans. But those who feel that way don't know the history of the band or the behind-the-scenes dynamics that led to this decision. While it may not have been the most ideal approach, the reality is that there hasn't been communication with Jim in years.

"We felt that sometimes, for the sake of a fresh start, it's necessary to move on from relationships that may no longer be conducive to growth or new beginnings. We made this decision with the intention of honoring the legacy of the band while moving forward in a way that felt right for us at the time. That said, we wish him good health and he is free to pursue whatever path he chooses. Without going into too much detail, I'll just say respect goes both ways, and certain things became irreconcilable over time for us… I wish the situation with Jim were different, but the past has brought us here."

Williams also denied that he and Loomis were reforming NEVERMORE as a "money grab", explaining: "Most musicians don't do this for the money. We've spent countless hours thru the years sweating, rehearsing, performing, and recording simply because we love it. This is what we chose to do in life because we've always loved it. That's what drives us, the passion for music, the connection with fans, and the creative process. If money comes from that, great but it has never been the focus, but we also have bills to pay like you."

For his part, Jeff defended the decision to reactivate NEVERMORE with new musicians, writing: "No one can replace Warrel Dane. Bottom line. With his interesting melodies and charisma onstage, he was a force that was a huge part of the band both lyrically and spiritually. With that being said, we aren't looking for a Warrel Dane clone. We are looking for someone that can carry the older NEVERMORE tunes in his vocal style, and someone who can add something new and refreshing to the next chapter of the band. Obviously, this won't be the easiest thing to do."

Loomis "amicably" left ARCH ENEMY in December 2023 and was replaced by Joey Concepcion.

Jeff, who was the main songwriter in NEVERMORE, joined ARCH ENEMY in late 2014, but was not involved in the writing for the latter act's last two albums, 2017's "Will To Power" and 2022's "Deceivers".

In December 2019, Sheppard launched a project called THE DEAD HEART COLLECTIVE, featuring music and lyrics inspired by Dane. At the time, Sheppard sent his synopsis of THE DEAD HEART COLLECTIVE to BLABBERMOUTH.NET in which he explained his decision to start a new project as a vehicle for Warrel to "channel songs and paintings" through him.