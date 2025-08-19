New Action Figure Of PANTERA's DIMEBAG DARRELL Coming From SUPER7

Super7 will release a new ReAction figure of late PANTERA guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott later this month.

When it comes to guitar legends, few were as wild and untamed as Dimebag. With every electrifying guitar riff, he tore through the airwaves, creating the soundtrack for a generation of headbangers. Super7 will immortalize this iconic shredder in its collection of 3.75" scale music legend ReAction figures.

This articulated figure captures the powerhouse guitarist in all his glory, adorned with his oversized Razorblade necklace, right down to his iconic pink beard, intricate tattoo detailing, and a whole lotta Getcha Pull. He also comes with a removable Culprit CherryBomb model guitar accessory, so he's ready to unleash those unforgettable solos and power chords on your collection at a moment's notice. Packaged on a full-color blistered cardback, this figure is the ultimate tribute to Dime's legacy.

Order here for shipping in late August.

Dimebag was murdered while on stage at the Alrosa Villa in north Columbus, Ohio. The shooting happened in December 2004, only moments after the guitarist's then-band DAMAGEPLAN took the stage. 25-year-old Nathan Gale used a 9 mm Beretta handgun to fire 15 shots, killing Dimebag and three other people, before being killed himself by police officer James D. Niggemeyer, who arrived on the scene minutes after Gale began his rampage.

Dimebag and his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott, formed PANTERA in the mid-1980s in Texas. The band recorded four independent albums before their 1990 major label debut, "Cowboys From Hell", introduced a heavier sound and made them a favorite with metal fans. 1994's "Far Beyond Driven" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 without benefit of a commercial hit single.

The group splintered in 2002 following the departure of volatile lead singer Philip Anselmo. Dime and Vinnie regrouped with DAMAGEPLAN, releasing the band's debut album, "New Found Power", in February of 2004. The group was touring in support of the record at the time of the shootings.