New Book Celebrates Enduring Legacy Of RAMONES As Debut Album Turns 50

April 2026 marks fifty years since the release of the landmark debut album by RAMONES, a record that started what we now know as punk rock. A new book, "All Good Cretins Go To Heaven: The Enduring Spirit Of The Ramones", celebrates the band's legacy through the voices and memories of the fans and friends who experienced it firsthand, as well as comprehensive research on the individual band members, the band's history, fan stories and photos, and more.

Written by Jenn L. Beckwith and published jointly by DiWulf Publishing (U.S.) and Earth Island Books (U.K.),the 280-page retrospective explores the history, influence, and lasting cultural impact of the band that changed rock and roll forever.

The story begins in 1974 in New York City's Bowery neighborhood, where four unlikely musicians from Forest Hills, Queens played a nearly empty bar to an audience that reportedly included the ex-marine bar owner and his dog. What followed was a musical revolution. With their unified look and names, blistering sound, and relentless touring schedule, the band built one of the most loyal fanbases in music history and became pioneers of punk.

"All Good Cretins Go To Heaven" serves as an open love letter to the band from that very fan community. The book features fan-submitted photos, concert stories, artwork, and personal memories alongside interviews with family members and friends who knew the band. It also explores the band's history, biographies of each member, the roots of rock and roll, the birth of punk, and the cultural meaning of being "punk".

The book will be released worldwide on April 23, 2026, marking the 50th anniversary of the RAMONES' self-titled debut album.

Rock took a turn towards the bombastic, complex, and symphonic in the early 70s of the last century. YES had released the monumental "Close To The Edge" in 1972, not even a year later GENESIS were "Selling England By The Pound", and LED ZEPPELIN entered the "Houses Of The Holy" also in 1973.

It very much looked liked as if the greasy, long-haired kids of rock were all becoming posh and polished. Yet in Downtown New York, a very different scene emerged that begged to differ. In a new club, a bunch of leather-clad rowdy youths that called their band RAMONES gave their debut show at CBGB's on August 16, 1974. They were loud, their hard-hitting songs needed few chords, hardly lasted longer than two minutes, and they barely gave a damn about playing perfect notes. The world of music was about to change forever.

The RAMONES are unquestionably the most ubiquitous American punk rock band of all time, whose spirit of rebellion and music have inspired generations; and still remains alive while all original members have sadly passed far too early.

With three chords and straightforward lyrics, the RAMONES embraced a stripped-down, high-energy approach that was both primal and revolutionary when it arrived in the shape of the self-titled debut album "Ramones" in 1976. They went on to influence some of the most recognizable rock, punk and metal bands of the next several decades, ranging from BLACK FLAG, NIRVANA, METALLICA, CIRCLE JERKS, WHITE ZOMBIE, PEARL JAM and GUNS N' ROSES, to name just a few. The mighty MOTÖRHEAD even dedicated a song to them.

The RAMONES perfectly represented and encapsulated the essence of the underground, holding true to their sound and style for decades, inspiring multiple generations, and establishing eternal cultural significance despite never achieving true commercial success themselves.