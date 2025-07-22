New Book 'PEARL JAM Live!' Mirrors Concert Experience To Tell Band's Story

Epic Ink, an imprint of The Quarto Group, has set an October 14, 2025 release date for "Pearl Jam Live! 35 Years Of Legendary Music And Revolutionary Shows". This isn't just a typical band biography as author Selena Fragassi structures the book like a concert - there's the opening act — which traces the band's formation in Seattle; the headliner — covering the band's meteroric rise in the 1990s; and the encore, which starts in 2001 and details the band's evolution and resonance to the present day. All the studio albums — from "Ten" to last year's "Dark Matter" — are explored. The book also examines the band's massive cultural impact and the development of PEARL JAM's devoted fan community.

Structured like a concert experience, this comprehensive look at PEARL JAM traces 35 years of one of rock's most enduring bands through archival photography, interviews, and detailed band history.

"Pearl Jam Live!" by music journalist Selena Fragassi (with a foreword by LOCAL H's Scott Lucas) employs an innovative three-act structure that mirrors a PEARL JAM show: Opening Act (1984-1991) covers the band's Seattle origins and formation from the ashes of GREEN RIVER; Headliner (1992-2000) chronicles their meteoric rise in the 1990s grunge explosion; and Encore (2001-Present) examines their evolution and continued relevance in contemporary rock. Each chapter is titled after a PEARL JAM song, creating a "setlist" that guides readers through the band's story.

From Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder's early days in Seattle's underground music scene to their emergence as one of the most successful alternative rock acts of the 1990s, the book examines both the band's artistic development and cultural impact. The narrative covers the creation of landmark albums like "Ten" and "Vs.", their battles with Ticketmaster, and their transition from grunge pioneers to arena-filling veterans.

"Pearl Jam Live!" explores:

* The band's musical evolution from their Seattle roots through 35 years of releases

* Their influence on 1990s alternative rock and lasting impact on contemporary music

* The development of PEARL JAM's devoted fan culture and community

* Behind-the-scenes stories from key albums and tours

* Archival photography documenting their journey from club shows to stadium performances

Through interviews, photography, and detailed analysis, "Pearl Jam Live!" offers both longtime fans and music historians a comprehensive examination of a band that helped define a generation while maintaining artistic integrity throughout their career.

Chicago-based music journalist Selena Fragassi has 17 years of experience and currently contributes to the Chicago Sun-Times, SPIN and Loudwire. Her work has appeared in The A.V. Club, Paste, Nylon and Chicago Magazine, where she served as pop/rock critic. She has interviewed artists including Jack White, THE BLACK KEYS, Alice Cooper, Chrissie Hynde, Slash and BON JOVI. Her writing has been anthologized in "That Devil Music: Best Music Writing" and she has appeared on WTTW's "Chicago Tonight". She is the author of several books including "Alanis: Thirty Years Of Jagged Little Pill".