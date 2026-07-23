New FIREHOUSE Singer NATE PECK Says Releasing Singles Instead Of Full-Length Albums Is 'The Best Way' To Keep Fans Engaged

In a new interview with Matt Bingham of the Z93 radio station, FIREHOUSE lead vocalist Nate Peck was asked about the possibility of the band releasing a new full-length album after the arrival of two standalone singles, "Mighty Fine Lady" and "Midnight Gasoline", over the past 12 months. Nate responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This is just my opinion — I don't know if I can speak for the other guys [in FIREHOUSE] — but I think releasing singles are the best way because it keeps people interested without just kind of throwing one big thing on somebody. And they get three songs in, they're, like, 'Nah.' But you keep them wanting more. So I think releasing singles until you have enough songs for a full album is the best idea and the smartest move."

Asked if there have been any conversations about possibly re-recording the FIREHOUSE classics with him on vocals, Nate said: "I don't believe so. I think it should stay [late FIREHOUSE frontman] C.J. [Snare]. Yeah… I mean, I wouldn't have a problem doing it. It's up to them. That's a cool idea. But for me, out of respect for C.J., I think it's safe to keep that where it is."

As for his approach to singing the FIREHOUSE hits, Nate said: "When I was learning the songs, I wanted to make sure to sing them in the way they either used to or how it's heard on the album. Because that's what everybody remembers. If you change it up — I don't know. I've always stuck true to making sure it sounds like the original 'cause it's takes you back to a memory. It takes you back to that time of when you first heard it or where you first heard it."

Peck is the 2023 "American Idol" golden ticket recipient from Season 21, who officially joined FIREHOUSE in 2024. He replaced late Snare, who died on April 5, 2024 at the age of 64 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Peck has been singing with FIREHOUSE since October of 2023.

Snare died was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in 2020 and took a hiatus from the band in 2023 to undergo abdominal surgery. However, his daughter is reported to have stated the official cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

In a statement on FIREHOUSE's social media, Snare's bandmates said he died "unexpectedly" despite his long illness.

They shared their "great sorrow" at losing their "brother… the rock and roll warrior.

"We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing," they wrote."CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with FIREHOUSE non stop the past 34 years.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world."

FIREHOUSE hasn't released a studio album since 2011's "Full Circle", which featured re-recorded versions of some of the band's older songs. The group's last collection of new material, "Prime Time", came out in 2003.

FIREHOUSE reached stardom during the early '90s with hits like "Reach For The Sky", "Don't Treat Me Bad" and "All She Wrote", as well as its signature power ballads "I Live My Life For You", "Love Of A Lifetime" and "When I Look Into Your Eyes".

At the 1992 American Music Awards, FIREHOUSE won the award for "Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock New Artist". They were chosen over NIRVANA and ALICE IN CHAINS.

Formed nearly four decades ago, FIREHOUSE's classic lineup consisted of Snare, Leverty, Foster and bassist Perry Richardson. Richardson left in 2000 and was replaced by Allen McKenzie in 2003.

Image and April 2026 concert video credit: Epcot Concerts