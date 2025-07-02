New GORGUTS Album To Arrive In 2026

Canadian death metal veterans GORGUTS are working on their first new material in nearly a decade. Earlier today, the band shared a few photos from the studio and included the following message: "Hello dear Gorguthians, many of you have been asking about new material and updates from the band, so here's the latest: the guys are currently at [GORGUTS bassist] Colin Marston's new studio in Pennsylvania, USA. They've just spent three days recording pre-production demos for four new songs intended for the upcoming album.

"There's no official release date yet, but you can expect the album sometime around 2026. Stay tuned! #gorguts #newmaterial #deathmetal #studio".

At least month's Northwest Terror Fest in Seattle, Washington, GORGUTS debuted a brand new song. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

GORGUTS performed for the first time in nearly six years at the 2023 Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly. To celebrate the end of this extended break, the band played a special set exclusively of material from 1998's landmark "Obscura" and 1991's old-school classic "Considered Dead".

In the fall of 2023, GORGUTS completed a North American tour with CANNIBAL CORPSE, MAYHEM and BLOOD INCANTATION.

Few extreme bands can boast the pedigree of GORGUTS. During their early days as part of death metal's first wave, they created a legacy of legendary releases including their debut album "Considered Dead" (1991) and its more experimental and technical follow-up "Erosion Of Sanity" (1993). After a hiatus of five years, Lemay returned with a new lineup, which released the highly acclaimed and seminal third full-length "Obscura" (1998). By then GORGUTS had been busy at expanding and redefining the language of death metal. With a new lineup that left Lemay as the sole original member, the next milestone album was released under the title "From Wisdom To Hate" (2001).

Yet again the band went into hibernation, while their musical legacy continued to inspire and thrive as their native Quebec became a focus for technical death metal with acts such as CRYPTOPSY, NEURAXIS and BEYOND CREATION, to name but a few, following in their footsteps. After more than a decade of silence, Lemay unleashed "Colored Sands" (2013) with an all-star line-up including Colin Marston (BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS),Kevin Hufnagel (DYSRHYTHMIA) and John Longstreth (ORIGIN, SKINLESS),who was later replaced by Patrice Hamelin (QUO VADIS, BENEATH THE MASSACRE) and more recently by Michel Bélanger.

In 2016, GORGUTS released the "Pleiades Dust" EP. In an age of a postulated clash of cultures, Lemay delivered a piece of music that was conceptually and lyrically based on the "House Of Wisdom", a medieval library based in Baghdad and at the heart of the Golden Age of Islam with its many scientific breakthroughs in various fields of learning.

After a successful year of touring in 2017, GORGUTS once again receded into the shadows and went dark before becoming reactivated six years later.

GORGUTS 2025 is:

Luc Lemay - rhythm guitar, vocals

Kevin Hufnagel - lead guitar

Colin Marston - bass

Michel Bélanger - drums

Image courtesy of TeamMontrealMetal