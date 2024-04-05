New KURT COBAIN Documentary To Air On BBC This Month

A new documentary about NIRVANA leader Kurt Cobain will receive its premiere later this month.

Directed by John Osborne and produced by Touchdown Films, "Moments That Shook Music: Kurt Cobain" will air Saturday, April 13, on BBC iPlayer and BBC 2, as part of programming dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Cobain's death.

"This documentary aims to demystify that moment and tell the story in a direct and accurate way with footage shot by the people who were there," Osborne told the BBC. "Kurt Cobain was the reluctant voice of a generation and his death has left a huge void. The only way to make sense of what happened is to make a testimony that audiences won't be able to stop watching."

BBC 2 and iPlayer will dedicate a Saturday night of programs to Cobain and NIRVANA in April, with the centerpiece being "Moments That Shook Music: Kurt Cobain".

Told exclusively through powerful and rare archive footage — some of which has never been seen on British TV before — "Moments That Shook Music: Kurt Cobain" is a visceral account of the days that surrounded that tragic moment in 1994 when Cobain took his own life.

By 1994, NIRVANA had achieved mainstream and global success. Just as the they were hitting their stride as one of the biggest bands on the planet, their lead singer was gone and the world wanted to know why. Cobain was hailed as the voice of a generation and the effects of his passing were felt right across the world — Bill Clinton, who was president of the United States at the time, even discussed whether he should give a national address.

Now, one of musical history's most shocking stories will be told as never before, as footage captured by local fans in Seattle and raw material from news crews reporting at the time are woven together, immersing the viewers in the events that unfolded, as they happened.

We see the poignant reaction from the electrician who discovered Kurt's body when installing a security system at his Seattle home; statements from police at the scene; the chaos, confusion and devastation caught on video by his fans — including the moment a tape recording of an emotional Courtney Love reading her late husband's final letter was played out to a crowd of thousands at a vigil in Seattle; and a revealing interview with Cobain himself, just months before he died.

The same night, BBC 2 will give viewers another chance to see: "When Nirvana Came To Britain" (first broadcast in 2021) which examines the special relationship between NIRVANA and the U.K. — including the role the country played in paving the way for their global success; "Foo Fighters At Reading 2019", in which BBC Radio 6 Music's Huw Stephens introduces highlights from rock titans FOO FIGHTERS, fronted by former NIRVANA drummer Dave Grohl, as they performed dozens of classics spanning their massive catalog in front of the Reading Festival crowd; and "The Live Lounge Show", in which Clara Amfo takes viewers behind the scenes at Radio 1's Live Lounge in a program that features performances from FOO FIGHTERS and more (first broadcast in 2017).

Cobain died in April 1994 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound not long after he took a massive dose of heroin — which could have proven fatal on its own.

Kurt began using heroin to ease chronic stomach pain he had suffered from his entire life.

NIRVANA was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on April 10, 2014 — just five days after the 20th anniversary of Cobain's death.