New LINKIN PARK Drummer COLIN BRITTAIN: 'I Love This Band And I Love The People And The Music'

As part of Zildjian's "On The Road" video series on YouTube, LINKIN PARK's new drummer Colin Brittain spoke about how it feels to be part of such an iconic rock band. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's kind of full circle for me. I started out as a drummer, became a producer, [and now] I'm back doing drums. And I love this band and I love the people and the music, and so it's an oddly fulfilling experience."

Regarding how much of his own style he is able to inject into LINKIN PARK's classic songs when performing with his bandmates, Colin said: " I think that LINKIN PARK was such a big part of my upbringing as a musician, some of that is baked into the DNA of how I play, so it was a pretty natural transition. Obviously, anytime that you're playing with somebody, you can't help but to add your own personality to the instrument. That's kind of the point of seeing a band live. So I don't really know how that shows up for me. I guess that that's a better question for you or for the fans to be able to see and be able to tell the differences. I don't really like to compare it too much. I just kind of just go out and emote the music that I feel the best, and also try to stay as true to the records that we all know and love as much as possible."

Brittain played on LINKIN PARK's latest album, "From Zero", which came out last November. The effort marked LINKIN PARK's first full-length effort since 2017's "One More Light", which was the last LINKIN PARK album before the death of lead vocalist Chester Bennington. "From Zero" also features LINKIN PARK's new singer Emily Armstrong, who has joined returning members co-vocalist and main producer Mike Shinoda, guitarist Brad Delson, bassist Dave "Phoenix" Farrell and DJ/visual director Joe Hahn in the band's new lineup.

In a September 2024 interview with Billboard about LINKIN PARK's comeback, Shinoda explained that original LINKIN PARK drummer Rob Bourdon — who had founded the band with Mike and Brad — had decided to exit LP.

"Rob had said to us at a point, I guess it was a few years ago now, that he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band," Shinoda said. "And we understood that — it was already apparent. He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too. The 'Hybrid Theory' re-release [in 2020] and 'Papercuts' release [in April 2024], he didn't show up for anything. So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best."

Shinoda also spoke about the involvement of Brittain, an artist, songwriter, producer and mixer who has previously worked alongside producers such as Kato Khandwala (BLONDIE, PARAMORE),John Feldman (5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, BLINK-182) and his sometimes-partner Nicholas "RAS" Furlong (5 SECONDS OF SUMMER, PAPA ROACH, AVICII).

"He's playing drums in the live show, and drums are his first instrument, but he plays guitar and bass and keyboard, and he produces and mixes," Mike said. "We have a similar way of looking at music, of starting from scratch, and I really enjoyed working with him and bouncing ideas back and forth."

"From Zero" features the No. 1 single "The Emptiness Machine" and propelled LINKIN PARK to be the only rock band in 2024 to exceed two billion streams.

LINKIN PARK is currently on tour in support of the album, with dates throughout North America, Europe and South America.

Delson contributed to "From Zero", but hasn't been part of LINKIN PARK's live shows in support of the LP. The live guitar position has instead been filled by Alex Feder.

Last September, more than seven years after Bennington's death, LINKIN PARK debuted Armstrong and Brittain on a livestream.

"From Zero (Deluxe Edition)" 2CD is a limited pressing. It features a four-panel softpak packaging with 16-page booklet and showcases three new songs, five live tracks recorded around the world and all new, expanded packaging.

In late January, LINKIN PARK released an a cappella/vocals-only version of "From Zero", dubbed "From Zero - A Cappellas".