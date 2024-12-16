  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

New Series Exploring Heavy Metal History To Debut On HULU In 2025

December 16, 2024

Deadline reports that a new eight-part series exploring heavy metal history will debut on Hulu in 2025.

Produced by Vice Studios Canada, "Into The Void" (working title) will "chronicle the emotional sagas behind the most towering legends and unforgettable artists in heavy metal," according to Deadline. "It will go behind the stage into the real lives of heavy metal icons."

The series is being overseen by executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, who co-created pro wrestling documentary series "Dark Side Of The Ring", which covers scandals, mysteries, and tragedies from wrestling's storied history.

Evan Husney took to his Instagram to write: "New project alert. Super stoked to finally share what @jasoneisener and I have been working on for the past few years. Coming to @hulu in 2025.

"We both grew up as diehard fans of metal and have always been fascinated by the boundaries between fantasy and reality. The sonic worlds created by the genre’s boldest icons are rich with untold history and unimaginable trials and tribulations, and we’re excited to team up with Hulu to look beyond the mystique and show these legends as real people.

"A full episode lineup of the stories we'll be delving into will be announced closer to the show's release next year — we cant wait to share it with everyone! #heavymetal"

Earlier today (Monday, December 16),Metal Blade Records CEO Brian Slagel revealed that he is also "part of the team creating this new series".

Find more on Metallica
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).