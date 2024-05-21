  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

New SHINEDOWN Music To Arrive Before The End Of 2024 Or In Early 2025

May 21, 2024

In a new interview with "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", SHINEDOWN drummer Barry Kerch was asked about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2022's "Planet Zero" album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Actually, last week I was in Charleston [South Carolina] with [bassist and producer] Eric [Bass] at his studio where we recorded the last record, and [we] recorded, I think, six songs of drums for the new stuff. So we're actually further along than I thought we'd be this early in the year. So I think new SHINEDOWN music will probably be by the end of the year, early next year. So, it's kind of exciting."

Regarding the possibility of a collaboration with country hip-hop artist Jelly Roll, with whom SHINEDOWN has toured in the past, Barry said: "Those collabs might happen. I know we've talked about it. It hasn't happened yet. But I'm not definitely not saying that's not gonna happen. That would be a blast.

"When we took Jelly Roll out with us, right before he blew up and became even bigger than he was then, we just became fast friends," Barry explained. "We had a lot in common and he's just a joy to be around. So it'd be fun to write some music with him."

In a separate interview with WMMR's Brent Porche, Kerch spoke about the musical direction of the new SHINEDOWN material. He said: "It's gonna be what SHINEDOWN does, which every record is completely different than the last one. It still sounds like SHINEDOWN. You're never going to change [singer] Brent Smith's voice, but I can't make 'Leave A Whisper' again. I can't make 'Planet Zero' again. I can't make 'Sound Of Madness' again. That was then, that was that snapshot of time… We definitely try to grow and evolve and do something different because at the same time, we're artists, we're musicians. We want to create what we hear in our heads, and that's what we do. So it's coming soon, and it's going to be cool."

Kerch also noted that Bass, who helmed SHINEDOWN's last two albums, is on board to produce the next LP.

This past February, Smith told James Steele of the FM 101.9 radio station that he and his SHINEDOWN bandmates had "been working on new material for a while."

SHINEDOWN's "A Symptom Of Being Human" single, taken from "Planet Zero", recently landed at No. 1 at Active Rock. This marked SHINEDOWN's record-breaking 21st No. 1 song on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and extended the band's record for the most No. 1s in the history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with 19 total.

The "Planet Zero" album also featured the pop-rock anthem and No. 1 rock hit "Daylight", which People called one of "the most powerful of pop-rock songs created to remind us that we are truly all in this together."

SHINEDOWN, who recently appeared at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards where they were nominated for multiple awards including "Rock Artist Of The Year" and presented/introduced their good friend Jelly Roll on the live broadcast, will play select tour dates this spring and summer. The mix of headlining shows and festival appearances includes Boston's KISS Concert alongside Doja Cat and Jason Derulo, headlining sets at Inkcarceration festival and Tailgates N' Tallboys, and more.

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh

Find more on Shinedown
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).