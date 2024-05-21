New SHINEDOWN Music To Arrive Before The End Of 2024 Or In Early 2025

In a new interview with "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", SHINEDOWN drummer Barry Kerch was asked about the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the band's follow-up to 2022's "Planet Zero" album. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Actually, last week I was in Charleston [South Carolina] with [bassist and producer] Eric [Bass] at his studio where we recorded the last record, and [we] recorded, I think, six songs of drums for the new stuff. So we're actually further along than I thought we'd be this early in the year. So I think new SHINEDOWN music will probably be by the end of the year, early next year. So, it's kind of exciting."

Regarding the possibility of a collaboration with country hip-hop artist Jelly Roll, with whom SHINEDOWN has toured in the past, Barry said: "Those collabs might happen. I know we've talked about it. It hasn't happened yet. But I'm not definitely not saying that's not gonna happen. That would be a blast.

"When we took Jelly Roll out with us, right before he blew up and became even bigger than he was then, we just became fast friends," Barry explained. "We had a lot in common and he's just a joy to be around. So it'd be fun to write some music with him."

In a separate interview with WMMR's Brent Porche, Kerch spoke about the musical direction of the new SHINEDOWN material. He said: "It's gonna be what SHINEDOWN does, which every record is completely different than the last one. It still sounds like SHINEDOWN. You're never going to change [singer] Brent Smith's voice, but I can't make 'Leave A Whisper' again. I can't make 'Planet Zero' again. I can't make 'Sound Of Madness' again. That was then, that was that snapshot of time… We definitely try to grow and evolve and do something different because at the same time, we're artists, we're musicians. We want to create what we hear in our heads, and that's what we do. So it's coming soon, and it's going to be cool."

Kerch also noted that Bass, who helmed SHINEDOWN's last two albums, is on board to produce the next LP.

This past February, Smith told James Steele of the FM 101.9 radio station that he and his SHINEDOWN bandmates had "been working on new material for a while."

SHINEDOWN's "A Symptom Of Being Human" single, taken from "Planet Zero", recently landed at No. 1 at Active Rock. This marked SHINEDOWN's record-breaking 21st No. 1 song on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and extended the band's record for the most No. 1s in the history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with 19 total.

The "Planet Zero" album also featured the pop-rock anthem and No. 1 rock hit "Daylight", which People called one of "the most powerful of pop-rock songs created to remind us that we are truly all in this together."

SHINEDOWN, who recently appeared at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards where they were nominated for multiple awards including "Rock Artist Of The Year" and presented/introduced their good friend Jelly Roll on the live broadcast, will play select tour dates this spring and summer. The mix of headlining shows and festival appearances includes Boston's KISS Concert alongside Doja Cat and Jason Derulo, headlining sets at Inkcarceration festival and Tailgates N' Tallboys, and more.

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh