New Unauthorized IRON MAIDEN Biography 'Iron Maiden At 50' Celebrates Metal Legends' Legacy

Few metal bands have achieved IRON MAIDEN's enduring success — across popularity, musical integrity, and live performance power. Daniel Bukszpan's "Iron Maiden At 50", available September 16, 2025, captures this extraordinary five-decade journey in full.

Equal parts biography and anniversary tribute, the unauthorized 192-page hardcover book chronicles MAIDEN from inception to global metal juggernaut via 50 pivotal moments that shaped the band's influence and legacy. The story is told in-depth, via the landmark albums, historic tours, lineup shifts, and behind-the-scenes decisions through the decades. Highlights include:

* Steve Harris founding the band in East London

* Their first self-released EP

* Breakthrough success in Japan

* Lineup changes and their impact

* Massive, groundbreaking world tours

* The band's Boeing 757, piloted by Bruce Dickinson

* Dickinson's solo ventures

* All studio album releases

This is more than a timeline — it's a deep dive into MAIDEN's unmatched drive, evolution, and artistic conviction. From pub gigs to packed stadiums across six continents, "Iron Maiden At 50" explores how a working-class band from London became one of the most influential forces in metal.

Like other entries in the "at xx" series, the book is a beautifully designed hardcover packed with live and offstage photography, a detailed timeline, and a complete discography. Richly curated sidebars spotlight unique chapters of MAIDEN lore — from the post-MAIDEN trajectories of Paul Di'Anno and Blaze Bayley to the band's 1984 concerts in Poland that helped cement their global impact.

So crank your favorite MAIDEN record and join the fifty-year ride with "Iron Maiden At 50", a worthy addition to every MAIDEN fan's collection.

Daniel Bukszpan has been a freelance writer for over 25 years. He has written for such publications as Fortune, CNBC, Condé Nast Traveler, and more. He is the author of "The Encyclopedia Of Heavy Metal", "The Encyclopedia Of New Wave", "The Art Of Brutal Legend", "Woodstock: 50 Years Of Peace And Music", "Ozzy At 75" and "Rush At 50". Dan also contributed to the books "AC/DC: High-Voltage Rock 'N' Roll", "Iron Maiden: The Ultimate Unauthorized History Of The Beast", "Metallica: The Complete Illustrated History" and "Rush: The Illustrated History".

