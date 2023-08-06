NICKELBACK's CHAD KROEGER Halts Concert Mid-Song Over Vocal Issues: 'I'm Having A Hard Time Hittin' F***in' Notes'

NICKELBACK's Chad Kroeger halted the band's concert in Missouri this past Thursday (August 3) mid-song after struggling with vocal problems.

During the fourth song of NICKELBACK's set at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, "Animals", Chad asked his bandmates to stop playing while he addressed the crowd. "I can't do this," he said. "I cannot sit here with a fucking absolutely destroyed throat and try to make it through this show and pretend like there's nothing fucking wrong and take your fucking money, 'cause that is wrong. I'm having a hard time hittin' fuckin' notes. The doctor just jabbed me in the hip with some prednisone, and we all crossed our fingers backstage hoping this was gonna work. But I cannot, in good conscience, stand up here and sing these fuckin' songs and have my voice crack and everything sound like shit. It's driving me fucking nuts. So, I'll tell you what. I could give it my best. I could keep just trying and we could just pull the fuck around if you want to."

After guitarist Ryan Peake jokingly offered to sing the rest of the night, Chad laughed and continued: "Fuck it. Let's start this one over again. I'm just gonna give it all I've got."

NICKELBACK went on to play an abbreviated set in Maryland Heights, performing total of 15 songs, which is a couple of tracks less than Chad and his bandmates have been playing on most of their current North American headlining tour.

NICKELBACK continued its tour with a show last night (Saturday, August 5) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, apparently without any problems.

Chad underwent a surgery in 2015 to remove a cyst on his vocal cords. Two years later, he admitted to FaceCulture that he was concerned about possible permanent damage to his voice. "Sure, I was a little worried, but I was in really good hands," he said. "You never know how you're going to sound or what's going to happen or if you're never going to be able to sing again, but when I woke up, I sounded just like the loser from NICKELBACK. [Laughs] It was good. I was very happy when I first started speaking. Once I went through rehabilitation and was seeing this vocal coach, I remember the very first time he warmed me up really, really well. He had me singing for a long time, but at no point in time did I push it and get that grind going like the vocal distortion, the overdriven vocal sound sort of thing. I got in my car and I turned, I can't remember what song it was, but I turned it up a little bit and I was like 'I want to see what this sounds like.' My heart would be broken if I did that much warming up, like three and a half, four months after my surgery and I can't sing. That's a pretty good indicator, I should at least be able to see and have a glimpse. I went for one and it was all there. I was, like, 'Whoa!' I went for another one and I went really high, like really, really high. I had goosebumps. I almost had tears in my eyes. I started calling Mike [Kroeger, bass] and I called Ryan and I was, like, 'Listen to this!' It was so high. I can't sing that high now because it's come back down; now it's back where it was. It was like I had a cape on; I felt like Superman. It was pretty cool."

NICKELBACK kicked off its "Get Rollin'" North American tour on June 12 with an 18-song performance in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada at Centre Vidéotron. Produced by Live Nation, the massive run is hitting 53 cities this summer across North America.

Released last November, NICKELBACK's first album in five years, "Get Rollin'" debuted at No. 2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA album chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the U.K., Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. Additionally, "Get Rollin'" debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band.