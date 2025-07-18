NICKO MCBRAIN Says IRON MAIDEN's New Drummer SIMON DAWSON Is 'Doing A Fantastic Job'

During an appearance on the July 16 episode of SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", IRON MAIDEN's longtime drummer Nicko McBrain once again opened up about his decision to retire from touring with the band. The now-73-year-old British musician, whose real name is Michael Henry McBrain, announced his retirement on December 7, 2024 in a statement on MAIDEN's web site and social media. He also said that night's concert at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil would mark his final show with the legendary rock band.

Reflecting on his four-decade run with MAIDEN and his eventual decision to stop touring, Nicko told "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm not complaining about that at all. It was an incredible journey, one that if the good Lord said, 'Would you do it all again?', 'yes' would be the answer. My age — it always catches everybody up, doesn't it? We always know that as soon as you're born, you're dying. And then you get down to the top end of 60 and things start drooping where they shouldn't [laughs], things just start affecting you. My health — I had my health issues, which was one of the primary reasons as well that I decided to hang it up with the guys. And I wasn't doing the songs justice because of the handicap that I had. And it wasn't fair on everybody else either in the band. They supported me 100% through the 'The Future Past Tour', and that was fantastic. I couldn't have asked for a better bunch of brothers to support me through my darkest hour."

Elaborating on the physical ailments which contributed to his decision to retire from touring with IRON MAIDEN, Nicko said: "Primarily, I was fed up with touring in terms of the travel and not having days to recoup my body. As of December, prior to December last year, I was a granddad of the band. I was four years older than Harry [MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris] and five years older than Dave [Murray, IRON MAIDEN guitarist] and Adrian [Smith, IRON MAIDEN guitarist]. Bruce [Dickinson, IRON MAIDEN singer] is a baby at 66. [Laughs] He's a baby at 66. [Laughs] Can you believe it?"

McBrain continued: "I wasn't so much slowing down, although we did play the songs that… I got told off at rehearsals last year because I was playing the songs too fast, 'cause I'd been playing with [my Florida-based side project] TITANIUM TART [which plays MAIDEN songs] before I went off and did the rehearsals in Australia with MAIDEN. And I actually got told off for playing too quick. So it wasn't a question of not being able to drive the band. It was just not being able to drive the band with the drum fills that I'd been used to playing for 42 years. So the question mark was raised about the performance side. And that's quite right…So that was part of the decision that I made."

Asked by host Eddie Trunk if there was a specific moment on "The Future Past Tour" where it hit him that it was time to step back from touring permanently, Nicko said: "Yeah, there was a second night in Sydney, Australia, where it was probably — personally, for me. I thought it was a really bad performance. And I remember saying to Bruce, walking back to the dressing room, or I think we did a runner, actually, we were walking back to the cars. I said, 'Oh, mate.' I said, 'I'm really struggling up there.' And he said, 'You looked like you were struggling, Nick.' And actually he said, 'I was worried about your health.' And that was another issue that I had to contend with, because in the early days of those Asian and Far East gigs — 'cause we started in Australia, and it was early days, but I also had lost one of my very best friends. He drowned at the end of the rehearsal week — we had actually two and a half weeks of rehearsal — and that really, really affected me. So I had a lot of stress going on in my life, which we all get that. We all get issues where sometimes you people deal with stress differently. For me, I went into a depression with it. And so I'm not making excuses for myself, but that was the time when I thought, 'Hmm, maybe it's time. I'll finish the tour and I think I'm gonna hang it up.' And that was the mental side of it in my mind. So, yeah, I'd say it was the second night of Sydney."

Nicko went on to say that he was largely spared from some of the most frequently reported drumming-related injury diagnoses, such as tendinitis and carpal tunnel syndrome. "I was truly being blessed in that respect that I had not had… I always thought my knees, 'I'm gonna have to have surgery,' my knee-replacement stuff. I've been blessed with that, not having to have that," he explained. "My main issue was my sciatic nerve problem on my lower back, on my right side. And I still have that. I've had treatment going back to 2019 when it first hit me. So up until that time, the only thing that really affected me was just the fatigue after a two-hour show with MAIDEN. 'Cause it's like you're running for two hours, even though you're sitting down on a drum set… It's your heart when your heart gets racing and the respiratory thing… So that was fine for me. I mean, my heart is very strong. I don't have an issue. Praise the Lord for that. But — oh my gosh — the sciatic nerve problem. I had different procedures on the back. I had epidurals. I went under a laser epidural when I was in Australia, and that got me through the tour, actually. But it was still not getting enough time to rest my back and my body. I was fatigued all the time. And going on stage for a slightly short two hours for 'The Future Past Tour', it was tough, mate. But I've been very, very fortunate. I haven't been where I've had to have surgeries or getting carpal tunnel. I've been very, very blessed in that respect."

Nicko also talked about MAIDEN's decision to hire Simon Dawson as his replacement. Dawson is a former session drummer and Harris's longtime bandmate in BRITISH LION. Asked if he had a relationship with Simon and if he knew ahead of time that Simon was going to be the new MAIDEN drummer, McBrain said: "Well, I've known Simon for a number of years. He actually was a British Drum Company endorsee for a bit. I got him his deal, actually, probably six, seven years back. When I first went with British Drum Company back in 2018, yeah, about six years ago I got Simon a deal. He left British Drum Company. He went with Natal. But I knew Simon. And we were hanging out. Now obviously Steve took BRITISH LION on tour with him on 'The Future Past Tour', and we discussed the possibility of… When we started the North American tour, we were down in San Diego, then we came out to L.A. and I sat with Steve and that was basically when I decided that it was time to let him know that I was gonna retire. And we had a chat about it, and he said, 'Well, would you mind if we have a rehearsal with Simon?' And I went, 'Absolutely not. I mean, he's been on tour with us since Asia and Australia.' I said, 'He's bound to know the songs.' I said, 'Why not?' So they had a rehearsal with him in Portland. And it went really well. And it wasn't a question of, 'Well, let's replace you now, Nick.' The understanding was I was gonna finish the tour and that he was gonna replace me… This was a decision that Steve made, and I thought, well, fine. He's a great player… And so I had no issues with that whatsoever. So, yeah, that was when I knew. We were in North America. I knew Simon was gonna rehearse with the band and that he was chosen one to replace me. So, yeah, I knew Simon. We had a relationship. We were sitting in Japan. We had a couple of nights together. We sat down, had a cup of tea, a couple of sandwiches in the clubhouse at the hotel… And he's a great guy, and he's doing a fantastic job. I mean, he's not me. And they didn't want somebody like me, like a Nicko clone or whatever. But he's got his own fingerprint, which is great. And the one thing I'm really happy about is I'm still the best-looking bloke in IRON MAIDEN. [Laughs]"

After Trunk noted that McBrain himself was a replacement drummer, having stepped into MAIDEN in 1982 following the departure of Clive Burr, who played on MAIDEN's first three albums, Nicko said: "Yeah, absolutely. And that was a great thing. And I'm sure this is what I can imagine Steve would've said to Simon. It was what he said to me was, like, 'Nick,' he said, 'On the old stuff,' he said, 'You play what you want, the way you wanna play it, but keep to the arrangement that Clive did on the songs.' And that's the only kind of instruction that I got from Steve, is 'you do your thing, but keep the arrangements as what Clive had played on the old stuff.' And I'm sure he said the same to Simon. 'Look, you're not Nicko, but do your thing.' And that's great. He is. And I'm very happy. I haven't really watched a lot of YouTube stuff — for two reasons. The main one is it sounds shit… So I tend to not watch it, but I've seen a couple of things, and they're rocking out really well… But, yeah, he's doing great. And I really like Simon. I'm glad he is doing good."

Regarding his current status with MAIDEN and his plans going forward, Nicko said: "Well, I'm not touring… And basically I am still part of the family. I'm doing a lot of work with the fan club, and there's some books. I'm writing a book [about my life]. Actually, I've been writing a book for 10 fricking years. It's about time I finished it. [Laughs] I've got 21 chapters, and that's one chapter per year of my life. So it's gonna be a marathon book. I'm only up to when I went pro. Anyway, so yeah, I had a ghost writer I sat with, but I'm not sure whether I'm gonna go that [route]. I prefer to do it myself. It's just I had to get off my arse and get inspired to do it. But I think I'm gonna make the effort."

Addressing the possibility of him playing with MAIDEN again, possibly as a guest appearance at a live concert, Nicko — who still lives in the same Boca Raton, Florida home he bought in 1989 when he relocated from England — said: "I don't know. I mean, it's a possibility that when they come over here [to Florida], I might end up doing a show with 'em, just getting up and doing a song or two or just being there… Yeah, who knows? We're all still part of the family, although I'm not playing the shows."

McBrain has just kicked off a four-date tour of Florida with his TITANIUM TART project. Joining Nicko in TITANIUM TART are Rob Stokes on bass, Eldad Kira on keyboards, Mike Rivera and Mitch Tanne on guitar, and Paolo Velazquez on vocals.

In January 2023, Nicko was at his home in Boca Raton when he suffered a stroke with partial paralysis.

When Nicko first went public with his stroke in August 2023, the drummer said in a statement that the episode left him "paralyzed" down one side of his body and "worried" that his career with the band was over.

Five years ago, McBrain was diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer and opened up about it in a single interview in 2021 but otherwise kept it mostly under wraps. The musician received his cancer diagnosis after undergoing an endoscopy at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University Of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine. Within a week, McBrain's cancer was surgically removed and he now gets check-ups every few months to make sure the cancer hasn't returned.

McBrain was born in Hackney, East London, on June 5, 1952. His first experience of music came via his father's love of traditional jazz. Young Nicko's hero was Joe Morello, the late, great drummer with the legendary THE DAVE BRUBECK QUARTET. Nicko would often take to the kitchen, using forks and knives to beat on anything he could find at home. Fed up with him bashing up the kitchen utensils, his parents finally bought him his first drum kit when he was 12.

By the time he left school at 15, he was already a veteran of several part-time pub groups. Musically, however, his tastes had broadened to include more contemporary sixties sounds from THE SHADOWS, THE ANIMALS, THE BEATLES and THE ROLLING STONES. On the recommendation of another drummer he knew, he began to take on session work, playing on countless different recordings.

In 1975, Nicko joined STREETWALKERS, the band formed by ex-FAMILY members, vocalist Roger Chapman and guitarist Charlie Whitney. From the late seventies until 1982 when he joined IRON MAIDEN, Nicko had spent his time in session work, most memorably with the PAT TRAVERS BAND on their 1976 "Makin' Magic" album, and also appeared in the band MCKITTY in the early 1980s. It was during a MCKITTY gig in Belgium that he first met Harris.

He officially joined IRON MAIDEN in December 1982 for the 1983 "Piece Of Mind" album and tour, replacing Burr, after McBrain's previous band TRUST had supported IRON MAIDEN during the U.K. leg of the "Killers" tour in 1981. McBrain brought a degree of finesse and technicality that was largely missing from IRON MAIDEN's early output. Whereas Burr was often lauded for his heavy-handed, punk-oriented style, McBrain was largely the opposite, playing with a degree of dexterity and flair that helped primary songwriter Harris take MAIDEN down more adventurous paths. He eventually became the third longest-tenured member of MAIDEN, behind Harris and Murray.