NIGHT RANGER's JACK BLADES: 'We're Gonna Keep Coming Out With Albums Until Somebody Says We Can't'

In a new interview with Ralph Rasmussen of Radio Bypass, NIGHT RANGER bassist/vocalist Jack Blades spoke about what keeps him and his bandmates motivated to make new music more than 40 years after the group's formation. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You know what? We're just gonna keep creating and coming out with albums and doing stuff until somebody says we can't. But right now people are letting us do what we wanna do and we're just gonna keep having a blast doing it. That's the way to do it.

"You've gotta keep creating," he explained. "You've gotta keep moving. We're like sharks — if we stop swimming, we die, just sink to the bottom. So we're just gonna keep creating and rocking and rolling and touring and doing it and doing it and doing it. That's what we wanna do."

Blades, who is promoting NIGHT RANGER's recently released live album and concert film "40 Years And A Night With Contemporary Youth Orchestra", was also asked if there are any plans for him and his bandmates to write and record a follow-up to 2021's "ATBPO" album. He said: "Yeah, we're pooling ideas together right now. We're coming up with stuff and thoughts and everything like that. Like I said, you can't stop us. I mean, we just keep going and going and going. And somebody will send me a track or I'll send somebody a track, this and that. 'I've got an idea.' 'I've got an idea.' 'How about this idea?' 'How about that idea?' You never know. And then suddenly, the next thing you know, we're making a record. So, I don't know. I mean, we'll see what happens. But right now, we're excited about the '40 Years And A Night With Contemporary Youth Orchestra' record. It's just so great, and the whole concert footage was aired on AXS TV, I think, last week or the week before last and it's just great. You can get it on DVD and Blu-ray and all those kind of things and everything like that. I think people really will enjoy looking at it too and watching it as well as hearing it."

This past summer, NIGHT RANGER supported POISON frontman Bret Michaels on his 2023 "Parti-Gras" tour. Also appearing on the bill were JEFFERSON STARSHIP, Steve Augeri (former lead singer of JOURNEY) and Mark McGrath (SUGAR RAY).

NIGHT RANGER released its 12th studio album, "ATBPO", in August 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. "ATBPO" stands for "And The Band Played On", an ode to making music during the COVID-19 era.

NIGHT RANGER is Blades, Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals),Brad Gillis (lead and rhythm guitars),Eric Levy (keyboards),and Keri Kelli (lead and rhythm guitars).