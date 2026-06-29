NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Announces 'Hytress' European Solo Tour For January/February 2027

NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen has announced the "Hytress" European solo tour for January and February 2027.

Floor comments: "I'm heading back out on tour in Europe!

"In 2027, I'll be returning to club stages across Europe with my 'Hytress' tour, together with my full live band.

"These new songs have been such a special journey for me, and I can't wait to finally bring them to life on stage and share them with you.

"This music feels close to my heart. A little heavier, more direct, and deeply rooted in the sounds and influences that shaped me as an artist. I'm so excited for this next chapter and to experience it together with you.

"Floorworld and Live Nation presales start now. General ticket sales start on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:00 CET through the link in my bio, website and Bandsintown.

"I hope to see many of you there.

"… and here's my promise: there are more shows to come!"

"Hytress" 2027 tour dates:

Jan. 14 - BE - Antwerp, Trix

Jan. 15 - FR - Paris, Bataclan

Jan. 16 - UK - London, Electric Brixton

Jan. 22 - CH - Pratteln, Konzertfabrik Z7

Jan. 27 - CZ - Prague, ROXY

Jan. 29 - PL - Warsaw, Progresja

Feb. 04 - SE - Gothenburg, Pustervik

Feb. 05 - SE - Stockholm, Nalen

Feb. 13 - NL - Tilburg, 013

Last week, Floor released the official Hannes van Dahl-created lyric video for her new solo single, "Run", via Revamp Music in collaboration with Warner Music. The track, which can be heard below, is the first taste of Floor's new solo music following the arrival of her debut album, "Paragon", which came out in March 2023. That LP showcased the Dutch-born singer's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career.

Following "Paragon", a sold-out tour, and nearly 150 million streams across Floor's entire solo catalog, "Run" marks the beginning of a powerful new chapter in her solo career.

With nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram, more than 56,000 Bandsintown followers, almost one million monthly listeners on Spotify and appearances on the main stages of renowned festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Masters Of Rock, M'era Luna and Sweden Rock Festival last year, Jansen is entering this new phase of her solo career with international momentum.

Musically, the single showcases a harder and darker side of her solo sound. "Run" was produced by Gordon Groothedde, with whom Floor previously collaborated on the final album of her former band AFTER FOREVER — before she joined NIGHTWISH. Lyrically, "Run" explores themes such as liberation, self-empowerment, and the courage to no longer conform to the expectations of others.

When "Run" was first made available, Floor said in a statement: "Today is a very special day: 'Run' is finally yours.

"Over the past years, I've explored many sides of myself through music. From the deeply personal journey of 'Paragon' to the theatre shows and festival stages, every step has helped me discover more about who I am as an artist. 'Run' feels like the beginning of the next chapter in that journey.

"This song brings me closer to the heavier sounds that shaped my early career. Working with Gordon Groothedde again made this feel like a true full-circle moment. Together, we created something that is powerful, dark and energetic, while still staying true to the emotional honesty that means so much to me.

"At its heart, 'Run' is about freedom. It's about letting go of the expectations others place on you. It's about no longer shrinking yourself to fit into someone else's picture of who you should be. Taking off the mask. Trusting yourself. Choosing your own direction.

"For me, this song represents courage and growth, and I'm incredibly excited that I can finally share it with you.

"Thank you for being here and for joining me on this journey. Your support means more than you know, and I can't wait to hear your thoughts on 'Run'. I can't wait to hear what you think."

In November 2022, Floor revealed that she was "cancer free" after undergoing surgery to have a tumor removed following a breast cancer diagnosis.

In October 2023, Floor and SABATON drummer Hannes Van Dahl welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lucy. Jansen and Van Dahl also have a nine-year-old daughter named Freja, who was born in March 2017.

In April 2023, NIGHTWISH surprised fans by announcing that the band was not going to be playing any live shows for the foreseeable future and would be not be touring in support of the group's latest studio album, "Yesterwynde", which came out in September 2024 via Nuclear Blast.

Born in the Netherlands, Jansen joined her first band, one of the world's first symphonic metal bands, AFTER FOREVER, when she was only 16 years old. The group went on to release five albums from 2000 to 2007, before they broke up in 2009.

Jansen's next band, REVAMP, released two albums in 2010 and 2013, before she joined NIGHTWISH as a full-time member. NIGHTWISH's first album with Jansen as the lead singer was 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful", which landed in Top 10s around the world. This was followed by 2020's "Human. :II: Nature." , which was also an international success.

Jansen has toured extensively with the band and appeared on three of NIGHTWISH's live albums "Showtime, Storytime", "Vehicle Of Spirit" and "Decades: Live In Buenos Aires".

In 2019, Jansen participated in the popular Dutch TV show "Beste Zangers" where she scored a big hit with "Phantom Of The Opera" together with Henk Poort. She was recognized with a Dutch Popprijs award — a prestigious accolade for artists that has made important contributions to Dutch music. In the same year, her first solo tour sold out in less than 24 hours.

Jansen performed live with NIGHTWISH for the first time on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon. Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013.