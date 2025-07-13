NIKKI SIXX Explains How MÖTLEY CRÜE's Collaboration With DOLLY PARTON Came About

In a new interview with Steve Baltin of Forbes, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx confirmed that the band's collaboration with globally beloved superstar Dolly Parton on a fresh version of CRÜE's 1985 power ballad "Home Sweet Home" came about as a result of his involvement with Parton's "Rockstar" album. Parton was inspired to record a rock LP after being nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2022.

"I loved that moment when I saw online where she said if she's going to be in the Rock Hall she's got to make a rock record," Nikki told Forbes. "And I remember I read that at like midnight or something online, and my very first phone call the second I could get a hold of my manager, was, like, 'I want to play bass on that record.' So, I was one of the first people that had reached out. They'd started reaching out, this whole concept, so they had a song ready to go, they sent it out, and I cut the song. I thought, 'Wow, how exciting that I get to be part of Dolly making a rock record. Me and probably 25, 30 other people that really respect her.' Then I got a phone call from 615 area code and I'm, like, 'I'm not answering if you're not in my contacts. I'm not going to answer the phone until I could listen to the voice message.' 'Cause we all get inundated with too many telemarketers and all this stuff. So, after the message was done, I pushed play and it was, like, 'Nikki, this is Dolly.' She went on to say how much she loved the bass on the record. So, I missed a phone call from Dolly Parton, I just pushed re-send and she picked up the phone. We had this sweet conversation about everything from songwriting to where she's at as far as touring. At the time she had no plans on doing any kind of live touring. That started this relationship, and my wife has a flower company called Bouquet Box. So, we sent Dolly these flowers from Bouquet Box and her and her friends and I believe her sister all got together and they did this whole DIY flower thing that my wife's been building. Then we started getting more thank yous and we had a great time, so by the time we got around to wanting to do something special with 'Home Sweet Home', and Dolly's name came up, I was, like, 'If all those other things had not happened, it could have been a shot in the dark.' It's like calling Paul McCartney. It's, like, hey, what are you doing, Paul? You feel like singing 'Home Sweet Home'?' But if you have a relationship with her. So, this relationship started to build in a friendly way. And they reached out and she was a hard yes. That was just a career high."

Nikki went on to say that "Home Sweet Home" was one of the favorite songs of Dolly's late husband Carl Dean, who was married to the 79-year-old country icon for 58 years before his death at age 82 in March.

"Dolly looked at me and said, 'I really love these lyrics,'" Nikki told Forbes. "And she goes, in her very sweet southern accent, 'When you're young, you want to get as far away from home as possible. You want to chase those dreams. You want to chase whatever you want to do. And then once you get there, it's the journey getting back to your roots.' I was, like, 'No one's ever explained my lyrics to me that clear.' That just touched me on so many levels."

Earlier this month, MÖTLEY CRÜE and Parton's version of "Home Sweet Home", released in June via BMG, debuted at No. 1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart. The reimagined duet version coincides with the 40th anniversary of the original 1985 release of "Home Sweet Home", featured on the band's third full-length album, "Theatre Of Pain", and marks the first No. 1 for the song.

To drive home the song's positive message of hope, a portion of the proceeds from the single will benefit Covenant House, an organization close to the hearts of the members of MÖTLEY CRÜE. Covenant House provides safe shelter, meals, hope and more to help youth experiencing homelessness.

The achievement represents the second time members of MÖTLEY CRÜE and Parton find themselves atop the chart together with a No. 1 debut. MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx and guitarist John 5 appeared as special guests on Parton's song "Bygones" off her No. 1 gold-selling "Rockstar" album, released in 2023 via Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group. "Bygones" also featured JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford.

The reimagined version of "Home Sweet Home" featuring Parton is part of MÖTLEY CRÜE's forthcoming brand-new singles collection "From The Beginning", set to drop on September 12, 2025, the same day that the legendary rockers will kick off their highly anticipated 10-show residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The official video for the track, which pays homage to the classic original video for the song from 1985, surpassed one mllion views on YouTube.

Coinciding with the release of "Home Sweet Home" featuring Dolly Parton, a limited-edition Dölly Crüe merch collection is available now.

The members of MÖTLEY CRÜE shared in a joint statement: "'Home Sweet Home' was first released in 1985 as a single from our 'Theatre Of Pain' album. For an icon like Dolly Parton to sing on a song that has not only meant so much to us but to all the fans through the years, is a career high that means a lot to us. We couldn't be happier to celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'Home Sweet Home' in this special way, and we're excited to share this version of the song with all the Dolly and MÖTLEY fans around the world."

The members added: "That we were able to unite with Dolly to raise awareness for homeless youth and the amazing work of Covenant House, which provides them safe housing and care, makes it even more special. We hope you'll enjoy 'Home Sweet Home' featuring Dolly Parton as much as Dolly and we enjoyed creating it."

Dolly Parton offered: "It was an honor and a joy working in the studio on MÖTLEY CRÜE's 40th Anniversary re-release of 'Home Sweet Home'. I was so pleased that they would ask me to sing on such a classic."

"From The Beginning" will be made available on CD and vinyl via BMG. The collection spans four decades of CRÜE anthems, kicking off with their first global single and MTV video "Live Wire" and winding through the years to 2024's Top 5 Rock smash "Dogs Of War". In between are the hits and fan favorites that shaped the rock genre and a generation, including "Kickstart My Heart", "Dr. Feelgood", "Girls, Girls, Girls", "Shout At The Devil", "Smokin' In The Boys Room", "Wild Side" and many more.

The original studio albums that featured these tracks, including the decade-plus gold, platinum and multi-platinum run of classics "Too Fast For Love", "Shout At The Devil", "Theatre Of Pain", "Girls Girls Girls" and "Dr. Feelgood" combined have sold over 100 million albums globally, generated 10 billion streams, and dominated the charts around the world. MÖTLEY CRÜE's loyal fans have been there from the beginning, and their support remains as strong as ever. But with their music featured in video games, movie trailers, films, TV shows and sporting events daily, new fans continue to discover the band's amazing catalog.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Las Vegas residency will run through October 3. These 10 shows at Park MGM will be the first and only chance for MÖTLEY CRÜE fans to see the band live in 2025.

The CD version of "From The Beginning" features 19 tracks, while the vinyl has been expanded to 21 songs, including "Afraid" and the title track of last year's "Cancelled" EP.

CD track listing:

01. Live Wire

02. Take Me To The Top

03. Shout At The Devil [remastered - 2021]

04. Looks That Kill [remastered - 2021]

05. Too Young To Fall In Love [remastered - 2021]

06. Smokin' In The Boys Room [remastered - 2021]

07. Home Sweet Home [remastered - 2021]

08. Girls, Girls, Girls

09. Wild Side

10. Dr. Feelgood

11. Without You

12. Kickstart My Heart

13. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

14. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

15. Primal Scream

16. The Dirt (Est. 1981)

17. Saints of Los Angeles

18. Dogs Of War

19. Home Sweet Home (feat. Dolly Parton)

2LP track listing:

Side A

01. Live Wire

02. Take Me To The Top

03. Shout at the Devil [remastered -2021]

04. Looks That Kill [remastered - 2021]

05. Too Young To Fall In Love [remastered -2021]

06. Smokin' In The Boys Room [remastered -2021]

Side B

01. Home Sweet Home [remastered -2021]

02. Girls, Girls, Girls

03. Wild Side

04. Dr. Feelgood

05. Without You

Side C

01. Kickstart My Heart

02. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

03. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

04. Primal Scream

05. Afraid *

Side D

01. Saints of Los Angeles

02. The Dirt (Est. 1981)

03. Dogs Of War

04. Cancelled *

05. Home Sweet Home (feat. Dolly Parton)

* LP-only tracks

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.

Last October, MÖTLEY CRÜE released the "Cancelled" EP, featuring the title track, MÖTLEY CRÜE's cover version of the BEASTIE BOYS classic "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" and "Dogs Of War". All three songs were recorded in April 2023 with longtime producer Bob Rock.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's deal with Big Machine sees the band and the label working together again after making the 2014 project "Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe", which featured CRÜE tracks covered by country stars RASCAL FLATTS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, Darius Rucker and more. Big Machine also partnered with John 5 for the release of his 2021 album "Sinner".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".