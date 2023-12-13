NIKKI SIXX On Maintaining A Primary Residence In Wyoming: 'It Just Really Clears Our Head And Allows Us To Reset'

MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx spoke to People magazine about maintaining a primary residence in Wyoming, the least populous U.S. state, after living in Southern California for more than four decades. The 65-year-old musician, who shares a daughter Ruby, 4, with his wife Courtney Sixx, 38, said: "It just really clears our head and allows us to reset. We spend a lot of time outside. I mean, the whole point of being here is to really be outside whether you're into skiing or fishing or hiking or being up on the lakes or snowmobiling."

He continued: "And it's very social here, so it's fantastic for us. I wake up and I'm like, 'I can't think of a place I'd rather be.' And to be able to still be creative at 65 and have a wonderful family and be surrounded by good friends. I'm very grateful."

Sixx previously spoke about his move to Wyoming in an October 2021 interview with the "Lipps Service With Scott Lipps" podcast. At the time, he said: "Moving up to Wyoming was something really great for me and my wife and also for how we wanted to raise our daughter.

"I had, a few years before we had been talking about getting pregnant, had been talking to some other parents, and they were telling me about their 12-, 13-year-old kids and that they were buying bulletproof backpacks. At the time, there was all this crazy stuff — there was earthquakes and fires and school shootings and fentanyl overdoses, and it was just getting so intense we kind of started a conversation about kind of a getaway place. And we looked all over the place for that idea. And then the pandemic came. We figured we would do something after [CRÜE's] 'The Stadium Tour', which was supposed to be [in 2020]. So while we were in lockdown in COVID, we kind of started just looking and seeing what was out there. And we looked at Idaho and Montana and been to Nashville on the set of [the CRÜE biopic] 'The Dirt'. Two guys in my band live in Nashville and I spent a little bit of time in Nashville on the set.

"So anyway, long story made short, Nashville was too far, one place there was nothing to do," Nikki explained. "And Courtney came up with this idea of Wyoming, and we started looking around, and then we ended in Jackson Hole. It was one of the greatest things we've done. We have a change of season, we're outside, we're fishing, we're hiking, we're skiing — just experiencing a different life than being in the city. And I can always go the city when I need it."

Sixx also addressed his move to Wyoming in an October 2020 interview with the 95.5 KLOS radio station. At the time, he said that his new home state is filled with "no-B.S. type of people." He explained: "Everybody is extremely outdoors-driven — fishing, hunting, hiking, going on the river, going up the lake. Everyone's extremely healthy. And there's no entertainment business here, so you're not dealing with any of that kind of stuff — you're just dealing with blue-collar people. I relate to it 'cause I came from Idaho in the '70s, which it's 40 minutes to Idaho from where we live. And it's a lot of the same environment. I go back, I go on the road, I still see these beautiful cities, but as far as being a musician and a painter and a person who writes books, I felt it was maybe time, and a better place to raise my daughter."

Sixx's comments echoed those he made a month earlier when he told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about what it has been like to live away from Los Angeles for the first time in decades: "It's great for the creativity. I feel like all kinds of ideas are just floating around the air. Kind of like Keith Richards said — he said he's never written a song; he just plays guitar all the time, and then the song just shows up. And that's kind of what it's like for me up here in Wyoming. I'm just writing, and stuff's turning into a book and stuff's turning into songs. And you don't know where it's going, and that's really exciting."

He continued: "I feel like being back in Los Angeles, everything is about business: When is the deadline? When do the rehearsals start? When does the tour start? When? When? When? And I'm, like, that's great — I understand — but I kind of need to step back and just let some creative juices flow. I don't know. Maybe I don't have any more songs in me; maybe I do. [There's] only one way to find out, and that's to be in a place that's not so chaotic."

Back in November 2022, it was reported that Sixx had bought a new home in Southern California. The musician and his wife paid $6.9 million for a property in Lake Sherwood, an unincorporated community in the Santa Monica Mountains, in Ventura County, overlooking Lake Sherwood reservoir.

The couple sold a mansion in Westlake Village in 2021 for $5.2 million.