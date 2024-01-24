NIKKI SIXX's Pre-Owned '71 Chevy Chevelle SS Car Sells For $110,000 At Auction

A 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 convertible car previously owned by MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx sold for $110,000 at Barrett-Jackson's 2024 Scottsdale auction.

According to Chevy Hardcore, Sixx purchased the car through Red Hills And Choppers in 2011. It was meticulously restored from the frame up shortly before he bought it, and everything on the car was rebuilt, replaced, or restored, including every nut and bolt. The Super Sport packs the LS-5 Turbo-Jet 454 with 365hp, a TH400 3-speed, and 3.55 gears stuffed in the factory 12-bolt out back. Power windows, top, and steering plus air conditioning, AM/FM 8-track stereo and auxiliary lighting add to the plush interior and driving comfort.

"I like to drive really fast, and if I can find a place to open my car up, I'll do it. And there's always that moment that I find I'm doing 140 mph," Sixx once revealed to Pure Grain Audio. "I love the thrill of that… That's great. I love speed."

More than a decade ago, Sixx told Motortrend that he had a penchant for convertibles, and has owned his share of Ferraris, including a 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider and a Testarossa. Nikki added that he usually keeps his cars for a long time, except for the hot rods he's owned, like the aforementioned 1971 Chevy Chevelle SS, which he also ended up selling.

"Hot rods to me are real exciting; they're like Hot Wheels," he explained. "I love them and it's like I want to see if I can drive every single one, but I'm not a car collector. I don't ever have more than two cars. I buy them, I get the best deal I can, I drive them, I treat them really good, and then I sell them and then I buy another hot rod with that money."

As for his choice of perfect driving music, Sixx told the Detroit Free Press in 2003 that he'd choose "AC/DC, JUDAS PRIEST, THE BUZZCOCKS, and, of course, the RAMONES. From my own songs, I'd say 'Kickstart My Heart'."