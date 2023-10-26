NILE Announces New Touring Lineup

South Carolina's Egyptian-themed death metal titans NILE have announced their new touring lineup. Joining founder Karl Sanders (guitar, vocals) and longtime drummer George Kollias are Dan Vadim Von (MORBID ANGEL, INCANTATION) on bass/vocals and Zach Jeter (HIDEOUS DIVINITY, OLKOTH) on guitar/vocals.

Says NILE: "Vadim and Zach are both highly experienced professionals who fit in perfectly with NILE's brutal, highly demanding technical music.

"Through the lineup changes over NILE's career we have always strived to take these opportunities to bring NILE's performance to a higher level, while remaining true to our own musical identity and creative vision. This is another step up for us and we welcome what Zach and Vadim are bringing to the team.

"We are thrilled to continue bringing NILE's music to our fans and look forward to seeing everyone at 70k [70000 Tons Of Metal cruise in late January 2024] and beyond. Get ready, it's going to be epic!"

NILE recently spent time in the studio working on the band's tenth studio album for a tentative 2024 release.

This past June, Sanders spoke to Headbangers Latinoamérica about the progress of the recording sessions for NILE's tenth studio album. Asked how the studio work is coming along, Karl said: "Very well. George finished all his drums. He did an amazing job. When people hear this, they are not going to believe that it's a real live human doing all this stuff. But it's George. People who have seen him live and in the flesh can believe. So he's done probably the best album of his career with this new NILE record."

In July 2022, Sanders told Guitar World magazine that he and his bandmates had 10 songs written for the follow-up to 2019's "Vile Nilotic Rites". Earlier that same month, NILE announced the departure of bassist/vocalist Brad Parris.

Originally hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, international death metal legends NILE have become one of the most revered names in the worldwide heavy metal scene today, combining extreme traditional and technical death metal styles with their trademarked blend of Ancient Egyptian and Near Eastern soundscapes and historical mysticism.

"Vile Nilotic Rites" was released in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded and produced by Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, with the exception of the drums which were recorded at Esoteron Music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering handled by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal "Xaay" Loranc who had worked with the band for over 10 years.

In September 2021, NILE announced that it had signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records.

Image credit: jederlacht