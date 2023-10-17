NILE Is 'Diligently Working' On New Album: 'It's Going To Be Brutal'

South Carolina's Egyptian-themed death metal titans NILE are continuing to work on their tenth studio album for a tentative 2024 release.

On Monday (October 16),NILE shared a video of the band's driving force Karl Sanders laying down vocals for the new LP, and it included the following message: "We are diligently working every day on vocals for the upcoming album, it's going to be brutal."

This past June, Sanders spoke to Headbangers Latinoamérica about the progress of the recording sessions for NILE's tenth studio album. Asked how the studio work is coming along, Karl said: "Very well. [NILE drummer] George [Kollias] finished all his drums. He did an amazing job. When people hear this, they are not going to believe that it's a real live human doing all this stuff. But it's George. People who have seen him live and in the flesh can believe. So he's done probably the best album of his career with this new NILE record. Now it's our turn playing guitars."

In July 2022, Sanders told Guitar World magazine that he and his bandmates had 10 songs written for the follow-up to 2019's "Vile Nilotic Rites". Earlier that same month, NILE announced the departure of bassist/vocalist Brad Parris.

NILE's current lineup consists of Sanders handling guitars and vocals, Kollias on drums, and Brian Kingsland, who joined the group in 2017, on guitar and vocals. Julian David Guillen is the band's touring bassist and vocalist.

Originally hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, international death metal legends NILE have become one of the most revered names in the worldwide heavy metal scene today, combining extreme traditional and technical death metal styles with their trademarked blend of Ancient Egyptian and Near Eastern soundscapes and historical mysticism.

"Vile Nilotic Rites" was released in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded and produced by Sanders at Serpent Headed Studios in Greenville, South Carolina, with the exception of the drums which were recorded at Esoteron Music Studios in Athens, Greece with engineering handled by Jim Touras and George Dovolos. The album was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis at MRL Studios. For the album artwork, the band returned to artist Michal "Xaay" Loranc who had worked with the band for over 10 years.

In September 2021, NILE announced that it had signed a worldwide contract with Napalm Records.