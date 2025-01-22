NINE INCH NAILS Announce 'Peel It Back' 2025 World Tour

NINE INCH NAILS Announce 'Peel It Back' 2025 World TourJanuary 22, 2025
NINE INCH NAILS have announced the "Peel It Back" tour 2025, marking the band's first live outing since 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the headline run will kick off on Sunday, June 15 in Dublin, Ireland, at 3Arena, and take the band across Europe, including stops in the U.K., Germany, Switzerland and more. The European leg will also feature major festival appearances at Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, Open'er in Gdynia, Poland and Mad Cool in Madrid, Spain, among others.
The North American leg will launch on Wednesday, August 6, in Oakland, California at Oakland Arena. NINE INCH NAILS will also headline arenas in Portland, Oregon; Vancouver, British Columbia; Chicago, Illinois; Toronto, Ontario; Boston, Massachusetts; Brooklyn, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Houston, Texas and more. The tour will wrap up on Thursday, September 18, in Los Angeles, California at the Kia Forum. See below for itinerary.
The band's 2022 world tour, which included a mixture of headline shows and festival headlining slots, earned stellar reviews. Boston magazine marveled, "how cool was Trent Reznor and the rest of the band this weekend? Just off the charts, really." Kerrang! hailed NINE INCH NAILS' London show as "one of the year's most exceptional gigs…[from] a live band that, on form like this, is inarguably the best in the world. Bow down." The tour concluded in Cleveland with a show that Cleveland.com proclaimed "one of the greatest and most singular concerts in the band's history."
Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 29 at 12 p.m. local time at nin.com.
"Peel It Back" world tour 2025 dates:
Jun. 15 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
Jun. 17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
Jun. 18 - London, UK - The O2
Jun. 20 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
Jun. 21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting^
Jun. 24 - Milan, Italy - Parco della Musica Novegro
Jun. 26 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
Jun. 27 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
Jun. 29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Jul. 01 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Jul. 03 - Gdynia, Poland - Open'er^
Jul. 07 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Jul. 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool^
Jul. 12 - Oeiras, Portugal - NOS Alive^
Aug. 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena
Aug. 08 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Aug. 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Aug. 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 14 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Aug. 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Aug. 17 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Aug. 22 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 23 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 26 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 29 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Aug. 31 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sep. 02 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sep. 05 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Sep. 06 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep. 09 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Sep. 10 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sep. 12 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sep. 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sep. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Sep. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
^ Festival date
"Peel It Back" is a nod to NINE INCH NAILS' 1994 song "March Of The Pigs".
Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020, NINE INCH NAILS have sold over 30 million records worldwide.
NINE INCH NAILS last performed in 2022 but hasn't embarked on a world tour since "The Trilogy Tour" of 2017 and 2018.
In recent years, Reznor and longtime collaborator and now-NINE INCH NAILS bandmate Atticus Ross have been busy scoring movies, receiving a number of awards, including a Golden Globe for "Challengers".
In the spring of 2024, Reznor and Ross spoke about their plans for NINE INCH NAILS, including a possible new album. "I do feel excited about starting on the next record," Ross said. "I think we're in a place now where we kind of have an idea."
In December, Reznor confirmed that he and Ross were "taking the inspiration we've garnered and funneling it into a NINE INCH NAILS project, which we're working on now. We're ready to be back in the driver's seat."
In March 2020, NINE INCH NAILS surprise-released two new albums: "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts". Consisting of 23 new instrumental tracks, they were described on NIN's web site as "two different records for two different mindsets."
Prior to "Ghosts V: Together" and "Ghosts VI: Locusts", Reznor and Ross last shared new NINE INCH NAILS music in a series of records released over three years: "Not The Actual Events" in 2016, "Add Violence" in 2017 and "Bad Witch" in 2018, with the latter followed by a tour.
Photo credit: John Crawford (courtesy of Live Nation)
