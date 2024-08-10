NINE INCH NAILS To Score DISNEY's 'Tron: Ares'

NINE INCH NAILS has composed the score for "Tron: Ares", the upcoming third film in the sci-fi franchise about a world of virtual reality based inside a computer mainframe.

The Trent Reznor-led band's involvement in the movie, which is set for release in October 2025, was revealed on Friday (August 9) as part of Disney's presentation of its upcoming slate during the D23 Expo fan event in Anaheim, California.

Reznor and his frequent film score collaborator Atticus Ross, who joined NINE INCH NAILS in 2016, have scored more than a dozen films, including 2010's "The Social Network" and this year's "Challengers".

"Tron: Ares", which will be the first score attributed to NINE INCH NAILS, will feature the first new songs from the band since the fifth and sixth installments of the "Ghosts" series, released in 2020.

"Tron: Ares", directed by Joachim Rønning, began production in Vancouver in January. It will be the third installment in the "Tron" franchise, following the 1982 original, which starred a young Jeff Bridges, and the 2010 sequel, "Tron: Legacy".

According to a press release, the film centers around a highly sophisticated program, Ares (Jared Leto),who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings.

Joining Leto in the cast are Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson.

"I'm excited to be part of the 'Tron' franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world," Rønning said in a statement. "'Tron: Ares' builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid."

The original film was centered on Bridges's video game designer Kevin Flynn who managed to step inside his own game, while "Legacy" followed his son, Sam (Garrett Hedlund),who followed in his old man's footsteps.