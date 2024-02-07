NITA STRAUSS Announces March 2024 Headlining Tour Dates

Nita Strauss has announced a slate of U.S. headline tour dates set for March 2024. DIAMANTE and STARBENDERS will serve as support for the trek, which kicks off March 12 in Worcester and runs through March 29 in Leander, Texas.

Tour dates:

March 12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

March 13 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft's

March 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave Bar

March 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B at Skyway Theatre

March 17 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

March 18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

March 20 - Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

March 22 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

March 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

March 24 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

March 26 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

March 28 - Ft Smith, AR - Temple Live

March 29 - Leander, TX - The Haute Spot

Strauss is currently on the second leg of a national North American tour with MAMMOTH WVH, supporting her most recent solo album, "The Call Of The Void", out now via Sumerian Records. She is also is fresh off a televised performance of the national anthem prior to NASCAR's 2024 Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum.

The Los Angeles-born guitarist has become a force to be reckoned with, dazzling over a million audience members per year around the world. Fans may recognize Nita as the touring guitarist for rock legend Alice Cooper and superstar Demi Lovato, the official guitarist of the Los Angeles Rams, as well as her successful career as a solo artist. She has played multiple sports events, including NASCAR races and WWE pay-per-views, most notably her critically acclaimed performance at "WrestleMania 34" in 2018.

"The Call Of The Void" debuted as the No. 1 Top New Artist album on the Billboard chart, No. 1 on the iTunes Rock chart, and No. 4 on the overall iTunes chart, behind only Taylor Swift.

With the album's first single, "Dead Inside" featuring David Draiman of DISTURBED, Nita became the first female solo artist to have a No. 1 single at rock radio in 32 years. The album also features guest appearances from Alice Cooper, Lzzy Hale, Alissa White-Gluz, Dorothy, Chris Motionless and guitar legend Marty Friedman.

Nita released 2018's "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths".

In March 2023, it was announced that Nita would return to Alice's band for his 2023 tour and beyond.

Nita spent eight years playing with Alice before joining Demi Lovato's band in the summer of 2022,

Strauss played her first full live show with Demi in August 2022 at the Grandstand at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois.

Nita made her live debut with Demi in July 2022 with a performance of "Substance" on ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Strauss had been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.