NITA STRAUSS Announces 'Summer Storm' 2023 North American Tour With LIONS AT THE GATE

ALICE COOPER guitarist Nita Strauss will embark on a solo tour in late spring. The "Summer Storm" trek will kick off on June 13 in Nashville and wrap up on July. 14 in New Orleans. Support on the tour will come from LIONS AT THE GATE, the new band featuring former ILL NIÑO members Cristian Machado (vocals),Ahrue "Luster" Ilustre (guitar) and Diego Verduzco (guitar),alongside bassist Stephen Brewer (WESTFIELD MASSACRE) and drummer Fern Lemus.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Jun. 13 - Nashville, TN - Exit / In

Jun. 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

Jun. 15 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Jun. 17 - New York, NY - Meadows

Jun. 18 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Horseshoe Tavern

Jun. 19 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft’s

Jun. 21 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

Jun. 22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Jun. 23 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

Jun. 24 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre

Jun. 25 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Jun. 26 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

Jun. 28 - Denver, CO - Blue Bird

Jun. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Jun. 30 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

Jul. 1 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

Jul. 2 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Rickshaw

Jul. 3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Jul. 5 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfields Trading Post

Jul. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go

Jul. 8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Space

Jul. 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Jul. 11 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

Jul. 12 - Dallas, TX - Trees

Jul. 13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

Jul. 14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish @ House Of Blues

This past March, Nita released a new single, "Winner Takes All", featuring a guest appearance by Cooper. The track is taken from Nita's upcoming sophomore solo album, tentatively due later this year via Sumerian Records.

"Winner Takes All" is the third song Nita has released featuring a star guest vocalist, the first being the enormously successful "Dead Inside" which featured guest vocals from DISTURBED's David Draiman and saw Nita become the first-ever solo female to have a No. 1 hit at Active Rock radio. She also returned to her instrumental roots last year with the release of single "Summer Storm", a fast-paced, emotive shred-fest. In October 2022, Nita dropped "The Wolf You Feed", an epic headbanger of a track featuring the insane vocal talent of Alissa White-Gluz of ARCH ENEMY.

Back in February 2022, Nita told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about her upcoming LP: "It's gonna be half and half — six tracks with vocalists and six tracks of instrumental [music]. We've been doing ['Dead Inside'] live on the solo tour and it's been getting a super-good reaction from our crowds."

In early December 2022, Nita told "The Mistress Carrie Podcast" about her decision to make the upcoming LP half vocal songs and half instrumental: "I did feel, and the label and everybody agreed, it's still important for me to keep my identity as a guitar player and not just branch off too much and go, 'Okay, well, now it's just guests.' Let me still have a little of what makes me me, which is the instrumental shred stuff. And the instrumental pieces that I've written on this record are, I think, better than anything I did on the first one — definitely more… I don't know if it could be more emotional but they're very emotional pieces of music and I think a little better crafted this time around. So I think all the songs in general are more well thought out, better put together this time around. And I do have some of my absolute favorite [singers guesting on it]. I have three amazing powerhouse female vocalists on this album so far."

Nita released 2018's "Controlled Chaos" to mass acclaim from fans and media alike, with Metal Injection calling it "a great debut that — as its creator intended — leaves no doubt", and Guitar World stating "'Controlled Chaos' is a panoramic view of Nita Strauss's many strengths".

In March, it was announced that Nita would return to Alice's band for his 2023 tour. The Alice Cooper North American tour, with an all-new show dubbed "Too Close For Comfort", kicked off in late April in Michigan and continues through late September, including a handful of August stadium shows with DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE, followed by a co-headlining late summer "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie.

Nita spent eight years playing with Alice before joining Demi Lovato's band last summer,

Strauss played her first full live show with Demi on August 13, 2022 at the Grandstand at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Illinois.

Nita made her live debut with Demi on July 14, 2022 with a performance of "Substance" on ABC's Emmy Award-winning late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!".

Strauss had been playing with Cooper since 2014 when she replaced Australian musician and former Michael Jackson player Orianthi. She joined Alice in time for a mammoth MÖTLEY CRÜE tour. She was recommended to Cooper by the legendary rocker's former bass player and WINGER frontman Kip Winger.